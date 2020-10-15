HELEN RAIKES

I grew up on a farm and live today in rural Ashland, where the Raikes family has been farming for more than 100 years. Growing up I walked beans, showed 4-H calves and took leadership in 4-H at local, county and state levels. My late husband, Ron Raikes, was Nebraska senator from 1998-2008; my son provides leadership for our farm today, and my daughter-in-law runs our Wagu-Angus store in downtown Ashland. My roots are rural.
I have spent my lifetime promoting children’s lives and well-being from conception to adolescence and teaching the same to generations of educators at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. I also support the health of mothers to ensure good prenatal environments and value safeguarding needs of families. I have a history of leadership in solving challenging problems. Because of my nationally recognized leadership with families and children, I’ve been appointed to statewide boards and committees by every Nebraska governor from 1994 to 2020, including Govs. Pete Ricketts and Ben Nelson. I am also the only candidate in this race endorsed by Holland Children’s Movement. I will always stand up for the rights of the child.
I am running for Legislature because our D23/Nebraska rural families and communities are paying a disproportionate share of taxes but are left behind when it comes to state support for schools and community resources. My freedom from partisanship and special interests and my leadership experiences will be assets in solving these difficult problems.
Property taxes in Nebraska are MUCH too high, and that problem has not been fixed. The most recent tax band-aid is small, does not keep up with rising valuations and will be dependent on funds we don’t have, while taking away exemptions for business property. We will not be able to compete with neighboring states to attract workers to Nebraska until we fix our tax structure. We need leadership to create the REFORM, to balance the three-legged stool of taxes, now with an overly long property tax leg, as is recommended by both Open Sky and Platte Institutes.
I am passionate about thriving rural communities. I have always focused on thriving children and families and I can bring leadership to help our communities thrive in the future—accessible rural broadband, available housing, access to child care and health care, small business expansion, the physical environment, support for workers and more.
Finally, I am running because I care deeply about the next generation of Nebraskans. I want to bring together our taxpayers and schools and reinstate the funds that traditionally supplemented rural school funding but have made their way to other urban interests. I am running to create a thriving Nebraska for the future—thriving children, families and communities.
I am running for the Legislature because I have the plans, tools and experience necessary to take action on these important issues.
It is an honor to run for office in our democracy—to hear the many stories and concerns of the voters—to do my part to make our system work.
