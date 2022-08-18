Hello and bienvenido: Schuyler welcomes new dual-language K-1 facility

While Schuyler Community Schools has had a dual-language program for five years, the program recently expanded in a big way.

On Aug. 9, the Dual-Language Center cut the ribbon on its new facility, a former senior living residence. The building was acquired some time back, but renovation was recently completed. The new facility will expand the classrooms to reach kindergarten through first grade, and eventually second grade at the new location, according to Heather Bebout, principal of Richland and Fisher's Schools.

"With our dual-language program the intent is hopefully by the time they get to high school, they can get the seal of biliteracy on their diploma which is literacy, writing, not just being able to speak it," Bebout said.

The school employs bilingual teaching by way of simply teaching half of each day in one language, then swapping to the other, Bebout added.

"The kids get half a day in English and half a day in Spanish in all curriculum. We don’t re-teach anything. They’ll do a week where they have reading in Spanish and they do math and other subjects in English then the next week it swaps," Bebout said.

Bebout added that the acquisition of the building is necessary due to demand for the program.

"We have enough interest in our district to run two sections of each grade level so the new building allows six more rooms which is great because Richland only has six classrooms as is," Bebout said.

Guadalupe Ramirez, the kindergarten Spanish teacher at the new facility, said the new facility carries meaning beyond the physical value of added space.

"To have a facility like this is meaningful to parents because it gives their children a chance to learn two languages and that's important because they may be losing Spanish at home," Ramirez said.

Bebout stressed that the program isn't just a school where students can speak or understand Spanish or English but know the language of the various school courses in those languages as well.

"Our focus is that it's not just the speaking part, our kids will have reading, writing and education, where just knowing Spanish is different," Bebout said.

Ramirez elaborated that academic Spanish and English and everyday Spanish and English are very different, and some parents may not know academic Spanish or speak a mix of English and Spanish.

"This is something that really opens doors to students because once they complete the whole program, they will get that biliteracy seal on their diploma, that will make them more marketable in the future."

As for the building itself, Ramirez said it is a pair of hallways housing the new classrooms, dedicated to each section of the classes.

"It has everything basically new that we need, which previously it didn't, it was a nursing home. It has been really nice to have fully equipped classrooms," Ramirez said.