Hernandez looks to open new restaurant in Schuyler

Angela Hernandez grew up cooking with her family, who own Taqueria Hernandez. Now, she’ll be the owner of El Patron Mexican Restaurant.

The restaurant will be in the old Hunters Sports Bar & Grill building, 1109 B St. It’s a venture by the whole family, Hernandez said, and will have a larger menu than the taco truck.

“I also went to school for something in the medical field but I always came back home and I always helped my parents,” Hernandez said. "I’ve always loved to cook and help them out and I think this is something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Her parents and older sister have helped her out a lot, she said.

“They’re my biggest supporters,” she added. “This is what I really want to do.”

It’s been a lifetime in the making so far. Hernandez remembers her and her sister being around four- or five-years-old and helping her parents sell food at the soccer field.

“We would just have a grill outside,” she said.

In particular, she has been working on this project for the last few months. Her sister bought the building late in 2020, a little before Christmas. In that time, the family have “remodeled the building from head to toe,” Hernandez said.