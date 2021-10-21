Hispanic heritage celebrated at event

South Park in Schuyler filled with community members and traditional food and music on Sunday in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hosted by the Heartland Workers Center, the event included booths from local organizations and resources. One contact available was the new full-service community school coordinator Adilene Perez. This position is brought to the area through the Columbus Area United Way, which is implementing the community school program.

“Full-Service Community School is the product of intentional partnerships and shared leadership between the school, the community, students and families, all coming together to address the broad spectrum of needs presented,” Perez said.

Components of such a program, Perez said, include “school-day instructional program; expanded learning opportunities for students and adults; intentional inclusion of family voice and engagement; a full range of health and social services, integrated to meet the individual needs of each child; and strong community-school partnerships and local collaboratives.”

Perez started in the position during the summer. It will have a two-year pilot implementation at Schuyler Elementary School. It’s fully funded by Nebraska Department of Education and Nebraska Children and Families Foundation.

Currently, her focus includes TeamMates, the Mobile Food Pantry and Family Literacy programming. Family Literacy, which is held at the elementary school, offers literature development for both students and parents. Parents also are offered tips on cultivating positive family interactions and the opportunity to learn English, among other things.

As the community school coordinator, she and the Food Bank of Heartland facilitate food distribution once a month. The food pantry is provided as a drive-through at South Park.

TeamMates is a school-based mentoring program that connects community members with a student to develop a relationship on trust and guidance. TeamMates is in need of mentors, Perez noted.

Perez is from Mexico City and immigrated to the United States at the age of five, according to a paper available at her booth. She has two children and is the guardian of her younger sister.

“I’m excited. I’m eager to learn about Schuyler,” Perez said.

Local law enforcement agencies were also at Sunday’s celebration, including the Schuyler Police Department’s K-9, Odin, who is a 5-year-old Belgian Malinois trained in narcotics detection.

Officer Michael Martinez became Odin’s new handler last year. Odin and Martinez provided a K-9 demonstration during the celebration. Martinez showed event attendees how Odin searches and alerts that he’s found an odor of drugs.

“He’s doing really well,” Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber said. “They’ve been pretty busy.”

Farber noted the previous week, the K-9 team assisted the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop, at which a small amount of methamphetamine was recovered. He added that the two also complete community service work, such as Sunday’s event.

Other organizations in attendance included Communities for Kids+, the Heartland Workers Center, Schuyler Fire & Rescue and the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office has a display listing its bilingual employees, which includes Sgt. Luis Venzor, Deputy Daniel Acosta, Deputy Alyssa Ledon, Dispatchers Rosie Scoggins and Jackie Moran and Sheriff Shawn Messerlie’s secretary Rosario Adame. Messerlie noted that Adame is helpful when other departments within the Colfax County Courthouse need assistance from a Spanish speaker.

Heartland Workers Center community organizer Luis Lucar said he had been hoping for more attendees for the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration but noted he thought it was a decent crowd for the event’s first year.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

