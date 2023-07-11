Leadership is a quality the Boy Scouts of America prizes and encourages among its scouts. Through programs and the natural mentorship angle involved in advancing through the organization's ranks, scouts learn to become leaders. For those who wish to be even better leaders, however, there are advanced options.

Schuyler's Troop 311 has had several scouts attend National Youth Leadership Training and its more advanced counterpart of the National Advanced Youth Leadership Experience (NAYLE). Sydney Messerlie and Nathanael and Lydia McKinney went to the most recent event and only returned over Independence Day.

"NYLT is basically the lecture part where you get trained and NAYLE is experience where you put that into action," Lydia McKinney said.

Sydney Messerlie said Ryan Newill, course director for NYLT, encouraged those on staff for the NYLT to sign up for NAYLE, which is how she got involved. Newill is also from Nebraska. The NAYLE experience, according to Nathanael McKinney, one of the attendees, focuses on the things participants were taught in NYLT in a real-life setting.

"It's mostly activities, some lectures. Mainly it's experiencing what we learned in our NYLT training," Nathanael said.

Messerlie said that even the lectures are less of a lecture and more of instructions. The event is run entirely by NYLT and NAYLE participants with no parents or scout leadership.

"When it is more of a lecture it's more of a 'here's what you're doing and how to do it' then they give a challenge to go with that lecture," Messerlie said.

An example activity, Lydia said, was a hiking and camping trip, organized by the group's leaders.

"One of the main things that was kind of one of the big focuses of the week was called Outpost. It's a five-mile hike up a mountain and then you make camp on top," Lydia said. "Basically the whole hike was its own little experience where you have to put together skills of teamwork to get through the hike without other members falling behind.

Messerlie said being part of NYLT and later staff for NYLT was cool because there was no help from parents. It was just the teenagers working together toward a common goal and learn as a group. When she was offered an opportunity to join NAYLE, she said, she was hesitant at first but went for it anyway.

"When I got to NAYLE I was like 'Whoa, this is 10 times what we teach at NYLT' and it inspired a lot of us to bring back what we learned from NAYLE to improve on the NYLT course next year," Messerlie said.

The three scouts from Schuyler accounted for over half of those in their larger group, the Mid-America Council, in attendance. Messerlie said being able to go is a big deal and allows scouts to have experiences they and the general public otherwise wouldn't have.

"I think it's a big honor, especially coming from small-town Nebraska and seeing so many trees, hiking, it's just a whole new experience a lot of people don't see every day, especially people outside of scouting," Messerlie said.

Lydia said that these unique experiences provide a kind of training that is unique to the NAYLE, NYLT and scouting experience, being able to do these things without their scout leadership's help available. Those concepts are part of the scouting experience.

"We just try to put in a lot of effort to get our scouts to have these experiences and go out there," Lydia said. "That's what scouting is about, learning these kind of things and growing up in it."