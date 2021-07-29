Hoffman entering UNL business academy this fall

"They are bright, eager and community-focused individuals, and I have no doubt they will quickly find ways to positively impact the academy, the College of Business and the university as a whole," said Burnette, in a provided statement. "Our team feels very honored to be able to have a front-row seat as we help this cohort learn, grow and realize their potential as they progress through their college career."

Hoffman plans on majoring in accounting and is considering a minor in business analytics. After graduation, she said she wants to get her certified public accountant license and potentially go into tax or corporate accounting. Nothing’s set in stone, though.

Throughout her high school career, Hoffman stayed busy by being involved with activities like basketball, volleyball, Future Business Leaders of America, Youth Advisory Committee, National Honor Society, one act, journalism/yearbook and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Through participating in journalism, Hoffman also contributed to a “20 and under” column at the Norfolk Daily News.

Those wanting to attend the Nebraska Business Honors Academy must first fill out an application that's different than the general admission one. Hoffman noted that there can be up to 400 applicants that college officials filter through to find the final 40.