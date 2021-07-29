Hoffman entering UNL business academy this fall

A Leigh woman is hoping to learn more about the business world as she enters the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.
Cassidy Hoffman, 18, a recent graduate of Leigh High School, is one of 40 students to be joining the program’s ninth cohort. In the Nebraska Business Honors Academy, students take part in a business-based curriculum and various leadership activities. Hoffman noted that the academy’s approach is more “hands-on” than others.
“They take you to different cities to explore different corporations and businesses so you can kind of get a feel for them. With COVID, it's kind of up in the air right now, but they're working on planning a trip to Kansas City,” Hoffman said.
The students in each cohort will learn and do activities together throughout the program’s four years. Students also have access to one-on-one advising and a mentor that is another student who’s also going through the academy; the mentor helps the student succeed through their first year in the program, Hoffman noted.
“Overall, it just really provides you with more opportunities and more networking than just going through the College of Business,” she added.
Erin Burnette, director of the Nebraska Business Honors Academy, said in a provided statement that students in this year's cohort have "genuine excitement" in starting the next phase of their lives at UNL.
"They are bright, eager and community-focused individuals, and I have no doubt they will quickly find ways to positively impact the academy, the College of Business and the university as a whole," said Burnette, in a provided statement. "Our team feels very honored to be able to have a front-row seat as we help this cohort learn, grow and realize their potential as they progress through their college career."
Hoffman plans on majoring in accounting and is considering a minor in business analytics. After graduation, she said she wants to get her certified public accountant license and potentially go into tax or corporate accounting. Nothing’s set in stone, though.
Throughout her high school career, Hoffman stayed busy by being involved with activities like basketball, volleyball, Future Business Leaders of America, Youth Advisory Committee, National Honor Society, one act, journalism/yearbook and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Through participating in journalism, Hoffman also contributed to a “20 and under” column at the Norfolk Daily News.
Those wanting to attend the Nebraska Business Honors Academy must first fill out an application that's different than the general admission one. Hoffman noted that there can be up to 400 applicants that college officials filter through to find the final 40.
“They had a separate application form that you fill out. And from that, they pick people to do interviews with, and so they do an interview with you,” Hoffman said. “Then from that interview, they choose the 40 people who are going to be in it.”
Hoffman said she remembers vividly when she found out she’d been selected for the academy. She said she had been at a basketball game and checked her phone because she kept receiving email notifications. Hoffman added that she got very excited, causing others around her to ask her what was making her so happy.
“I was just so elated to find out that I had gotten into it and accomplished it because … when I want to do something, I want to make sure it happens,” Hoffman said. “So it was nice to be able to fulfill that.”
Until she starts at UNL in the upcoming school year, Hoffman is working at a bank in Norfolk. She’s looking forward to starting the next chapter in her life.
“I really just hope to gain more insight into what business does because there's so many different outshoots from what everybody thinks, and I just want to really grow a network of people that will help me succeed later on in my career and in my life,” Hoffman said.
