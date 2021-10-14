Hog roast, Hispanic heritage celebration being held this weekend

Those looking for something to do this weekend can take part in two events happening in Schuyler.

On Saturday afternoon the Colfax County Senior Center – also known as The Center – is holding a hog roast fundraiser. The meal will be available for a free-will donation and will include pulled pork, baked beans, slaw and other fixings, as well as beverages.

“The Center will be open, we’ll be serving sandwiches from 2 to 5,” said Bill White, interim manager of the facility. “We’re going to have A Street blocked off so if the weather’s nice, people can sit out there on some picnic benches we’re bringing in and enjoy the day.”

White noted there hasn’t been a hog roast in Schuyler for quite a while and that this will be the first time The Center is holding one.

“This is the first run on it, to see if we can make it go and next year we’ll try to plan it a little more extravagant,” White said.

He added that he’s hoping for a good turnout.

“We’re hoping to see about 80 people or so come through and get a lot of sandwiches; (they can) stay and eat or curbside takeaway,” White said. “But basically we kind of what to let people know we’re doing this as a fundraiser and kind of an event for the community.”

The following day – on Sunday – the Heartland Workers Center will be sponsoring an event 2-5 p.m. at South Park to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

Luis Lucar of the Heartland Workers Center said the purpose will be to recognize Hispanic heritage and so local organizations can provide community outreach.

“The idea is that the community also learns what organizations are in town and what services they provide,” Lucar said, noting the Schuyler Police Department, Schuyler Fire and Rescue and Schuyler Community Development as examples.

Additionally, there will be traditional food, games for children and live music. Also, Lucar said he is working on getting some prizes sorted out for the event.

“We have invited some local businesses to share the local food, especially Mexican, Central American, and we are inviting local residents if they want to bring and share any traditional food they are welcome to,” Lucar said.

According to Lucar, similar events have been held in the past but, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, will not being held this year so the Heartland Workers Center is hosting one. It will be held outside so the risk of COVID-19 spreading should be minimal, he noted.

“We suggest that any attendees wear a mask,” Lucar said. “We take seriously this COVID situation but, at the same time, because it’s an open space the risk of any contamination is less than expected.”

Lucar noted he hopes the event will help unite the Schuyler community.

“It’s not that it’s not this way but we want to encourage people to understand that this is a great place to live, to grow and to work, and a great place to raise our children,” Lucar said. “We want to encourage unity and that’s what we’re looking for; being one community as a whole.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

