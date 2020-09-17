HOME FARM TWINS: Schuyler sisters relish life in agriculture together

Allison said it was a little scary at first. There are some drop-offs in their yard and it is pretty easy to spin out, but they eventually got the hang of it.

They mostly do irrigating and bean-walking, the latter of which their dad said is one of his favorite jobs to have them do. They also take farmers to fields.

“One of our bigger jobs in the spring is we were cleaning out the windbreak in three different places,” Allison said.

But the two are involved in agriculture beyond the family farm.

“You can start showing in 4-H when you’re 8-years-old, so that’s when I started,” Allison said. “We didn’t actually start doing well until last year because we found some sheep breeders and now they help us out all the time.”

A good sheep, said Allison, must have a lot of butt muscle, leg wool, its shoulder and hips need to line up, and it has to have a good chest, among other criteria. But in the end, all judges have different opinions.

“I want to go to the University of Wyoming and be on the livestock judging team and eventually be a judge,” Allison said. “That would be my goal, but obviously plans change.”