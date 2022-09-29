Homecoming Activities

In the four days leading up to Schuyler Central High School's homecoming on Sept. 9, students participated in a variety of lighthearted fun activities and Spirit Week themes.

September 6 started off Spirit Week with "Country vs. Country Club Day," where students dressed as if they were coming from the fields or the tennis court. September 7 saw "Adam Sandler Day" and Sept. 8 "Anything but a Backpack" in which students carried materials in wheelbarrows, trash cans and pretty much everything that isn't a backpack.