Homolka earns county court judgeship in the Fifth Judicial District

“It certainly has given me the experience I need to take the next step in my career,” Homolka said.

She added her current job at Merrick County allowed her to handle the administrative parts but also allowed different responsibilities, like serving on several boards.

“It definitely made me well-rounded,” Homolka said. “I handled just about everything, not just criminal and juvenile (cases).”

A new county court judge is selected whenever one resigns, retires, passes away or is removed from office. The vacancy then falls under the jurisdiction of a judicial nominating commission, Nebraska Supreme Court Public Information Officer Janet Bancroft said in a Monday email to the Telegram.

The selection committee is made up of four Nebraska State Bar Association attorneys, four non-lawyers appointed by the governor and a non-voting Supreme Court justice substituted as the chairperson. The commission will hold a public hearing to interview candidates - which in the Fifth District vacancy case were Homolka and three other nominees.

The group then submits the names of at least two qualified attorneys for the governor to select.

In this case, Ricketts appointed a county court judge who has worked with her community.