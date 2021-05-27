Honoring our fallen heroes: Schuyler readies for Memorial Day

Attendees of this year’s local Memorial Day services will learn about military service personnel who are buried in the Schuyler Cemetery. An effort between the American Legion Post 47 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4836, the ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the cemetery on Memorial Day.
“I'm going to be speaking about veterans that were lost; not only just missing in action but were actually killed in action, that are themselves actually buried in the Schuyler Cemetery,” said Albin Moore, a 1971 Schuyler High School graduate who is this year’s speaker. “I'll have some names and a little bit of the history of some of them - when they went missing or were killed in action.”
Moore said there are more than 100 Civil War soldiers buried in the cemetery, one of which being William H. Williams. Williams was a recipient of the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Battle of Peachtree Creek in 1864.
Moore said he will also be sharing the stories of World War I serviceman Fred McLeod, who is the namesake of Schuyler American Legion Post 47, as well as soldiers from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
An interesting tidbit Moore said he’s planning to share is how Nebraska at one time had 12 Air Force bases.
“We have all heard of Offutt but there also was Lincoln, Scribner, Fairmont, Bruning, Havard, Grand Island, Kearney, McCook, Ainsworth, Alliance and Scottsbluff,” he added.
As of Monday, RedStar pilots are scheduled to fly over the Schuyler Cemetery during his talk, Moore said.
Moore is a Vietnam veteran himself, having served in the Navy from 1971 to 1975 and the Navy Reserve from 1976 to 1995.
“I was in aviation, I was a jet engine mechanic,” Moore said. “What I’m bringing out is these people who died with their uniform on, that's what Memorial Day is about …”
This year’s Memorial Day services will also include the American Legion’s five scholarship recipients reciting readings such as the Gettysburg Address, Legion Post Cmdr. Lumir Jedlicka said. The scholarship winners are Carly Johnson, Madelyn Prohaska, Ryan Chrome, Mara Otte and Kobe Sullivan, he noted.
“It's so sad, the things that will remind us about the soldiers that have fought in the wars of the past and died,” Jedlicka said.
The Schuyler Central High School band will most likely perform, Jedlicka said, and the ceremony will include traditional activities, such as the Color Guard and invocation.
“We're going to have poppy sales and a little snack afterward at the VFW in Schuyler after the ceremony at the cemetery,” Jedlicka added.
The cemetery should be in good shape for the Memorial Day services, Schuyler Cemetery Association President Willard Horak said.
“Right now I think it looks pretty darn good ... if dandelions don't take their heads away and stuff,” Horak said on Monday. “It's doing pretty good. Weed eating is just about, well, it's not done but it's progressing nicely.”
Previously, the cemetery board had received complaints of an apparent lack of upkeep following the death of its sexton in January. Board members – who are all in their 70s – had been trying to keep up with maintenance but Horak said a group of about six volunteers helped out on Friday, May 21.
“The Friday help was tremendous because they got an awful lot done,” Horak said, adding that more people would be coming by to pitch in, weather permitting.
“They work quite a few hours and … they brought their own machines and everything.”
The forecast was calling for a chance of rain for Memorial Day on May 31, Horak noted on Monday. He said he hopes the rain holds off so services can be held at the cemetery.
“I think it's going to look good, I’m keeping my fingers crossed,” Horak said. “We got two whole weeks to get through that grass and dandelions can grow.”
