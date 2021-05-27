Honoring our fallen heroes: Schuyler readies for Memorial Day

Attendees of this year’s local Memorial Day services will learn about military service personnel who are buried in the Schuyler Cemetery. An effort between the American Legion Post 47 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4836, the ceremony begins at 10 a.m. at the cemetery on Memorial Day.

“I'm going to be speaking about veterans that were lost; not only just missing in action but were actually killed in action, that are themselves actually buried in the Schuyler Cemetery,” said Albin Moore, a 1971 Schuyler High School graduate who is this year’s speaker. “I'll have some names and a little bit of the history of some of them - when they went missing or were killed in action.”

Moore said there are more than 100 Civil War soldiers buried in the cemetery, one of which being William H. Williams. Williams was a recipient of the Medal of Honor for his actions in the Battle of Peachtree Creek in 1864.

Moore said he will also be sharing the stories of World War I serviceman Fred McLeod, who is the namesake of Schuyler American Legion Post 47, as well as soldiers from World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

An interesting tidbit Moore said he’s planning to share is how Nebraska at one time had 12 Air Force bases.