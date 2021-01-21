'Hopefully we'll meet again': Residents recall old Wilson church

With mixed feelings and heavy hearts, Colfax County residents are preparing to say goodbye to the old Wilson Church, the landmark that Mike Dvorak said could be seen from any hill within 10 miles.

The Church, located off of County Road N in Clarkson, is in disrepair and has been vandalized. The building is not yet demolished and there is still no date set, but to many, the old Wilson church brings back a flood of lasting memories.

Dvorak recalled being at the church from beastly hot summers to his sister’s wedding. One of his daughters was baptized in the church, he noted.

“I feel bad that they’re taking it down,” said Dvorak, adding that his family were founding members of the church. “But I totally understand why they are … I’m OK with it coming down.”

For Vicki Brabec, the church is also important to her family, as many relatives are buried in the cemetery.