Hospital staff works together on TestNebraska

Heidi Gall and her coworkers get ready for TestNebraska shifts by gathering all their supplies and PPE.
Her coworkers can include people from other departments, such as X-ray, lab, nursing, administration and therapy. They make sure all the lights are on at the testing site, the heaters are plugged in and the electricity works. They don their PPE.
Gall has worked at CHI Health Schuyler, 104 W 17th St., for the last 20 years, but this one is the most challenging yet, she told the Sun on Monday. What is interesting is how it has brought her and her coworkers together as a team, Gall added.
“None of us could have done it alone,” Gall said. “We’ve all had to work together to take care of our community.”
Gall is a Florida native whose dad worked on a Naval base in Pensacola. Her family moved to Nebraska when she was in kindergarten. Gall married a farmer and lives in Clarkson.
“I’ve always felt the need to care for others,” she said. “I started at a very young age, 16, as a CNA (certified nursing assistant) so I’ve always wanted to work in the health care field.”
She attended Northeast Community College in Norfolk and is a licensed practical nurse. Now, she works as a clinic administrator for CHI Schuyler and has been involved with COVID-19 testing residents.
“I’ve been doing all the roles, I have been swabbing patients and bagging and scanning,” Gall said. "So, anything that they need me to do.”
The Nebraska National Guard provides Gall and others with all of their PPE, including masks, gowns, gloves and shields, as well as supplies. Once the site is set up, an employee runs traffic control, to ensure those in line have their QR code, their ID, are wearing masks and blowing their nose before driving in.
Gall noted the patients then drive into the building -- currently the recycling center, 1157 W 15th St. -- and another employee will scan their QR code. They verify the resident(s) information matches their ID. Once the test kit is scanned, they are swabbed.
“I really enjoy doing TestNebraska. There are so many people that are so grateful that we have this available,” she said. “It’s a free service through the state and there are so many people that couldn’t afford it otherwise”
Others will thank the hospital staff for being out there, knowing it requires long hours and is hard work in PPE all day, she said.
“(PPE) is not fun at all,” Gall added. “So when you do get the thank yous, it does make it all worth it.”
Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps said the staff have their regular duties in the hospital and then take time out of their schedule for testing.
Arps stressed the importance of getting tested.
“Some people are just not going to take it,” Arps said. “If they get tested, they can tell where the spikes are at (and) where COVID is really hitting the community and the people (hard).”
Testing provides data to determine where hotspots are in the state and country, he noted, so residents can take extra care if they are going into an area with a large number of positive tests.
There have been some challenges with TestNebraska, Gall said.
In the beginning, some were scared to work TestNebraska but, once they were able to see the process and equipment, they realized it was safe, she noted.
Although organizers were initially concerned about winter weather and language barriers, TestNebraska is now set up in the recycling center, and there is access to interpreters.
One remaining challenge is that residents are required to have an email account. If they don't, they can’t use TestNebraska.
“They will have to come into a medical facility,” she added.
Other than that, Gall said the staff wants everyone to come and get tested.
“We’re very proud that we were able to get this up and running,” said Gall, who noted at the beginning there were 15 to 20 tests per day but recently there have been anywhere from 40 to 80 a day. “And keep it going.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!