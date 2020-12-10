Hospital staff works together on TestNebraska

Others will thank the hospital staff for being out there, knowing it requires long hours and is hard work in PPE all day, she said.

“(PPE) is not fun at all,” Gall added. “So when you do get the thank yous, it does make it all worth it.”

Colfax County Emergency Manager Mark Arps said the staff have their regular duties in the hospital and then take time out of their schedule for testing.

Arps stressed the importance of getting tested.

“Some people are just not going to take it,” Arps said. “If they get tested, they can tell where the spikes are at (and) where COVID is really hitting the community and the people (hard).”

Testing provides data to determine where hotspots are in the state and country, he noted, so residents can take extra care if they are going into an area with a large number of positive tests.

There have been some challenges with TestNebraska, Gall said.