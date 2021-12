There is a house on fire at 105 W. 11th St. in Schuyler, officials said Sunday morning.

The Colfax County Attorney's Office reported at about 7 a.m. on Sunday that the house is fully engulfed in flames, as well as some vehicles at the residence.

Emergency personnel are also evacuating the house beside it.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

