How a mask mandate could be enacted

Colfax County is one of two counties in Nebraska to have had more than 10% of their residents test positive for COVID-19.
Many of Nebraska’s largest cities and some smaller ones have enacted mask mandates in the past couple of weeks, and Mayor Jon Knutson said some are already expressing opinions about a potential mask mandate for Schuyler.
For a mask mandate to happen, the City first needs to bring its Board of Health into compliance with state law.
“The Board of Health has the power given to them through the state of Nebraska and local ordinances to regulate health nuisances in order to protect the wellbeing of the entire community,” City Administrator Will De Roos said. “The Board of Health would then have the ability to do something there.”
City Clerk Lora Johnson said the current ordinance states the Board of Health must have four members, but it actually needs five.
The Board of Health has three de-facto members: the mayor, Knutson; Police Chief Robert Farber; and the City Council president. The other two are a physician and an individual.
The Schuyler City Council voted at its meeting Tuesday on an agenda item for the ordinance, which would take effect upon the proclamation of Knutson immediately. Also on Tuesday, the council president was selected. Due to the Schuyler Sun's deadlines, the meeting took place after this edition's publication. See our website for a story about what happened.
Following the approval of the ordinance, the Board of Health would need to meet, which requires a three day notice for that public meeting, unless the Board had an emergency meeting, De Roos said.
“It’s not the kind of thing that you rush through,” he added. “If the Board of Health wanted to do that, I assume that they would want to have everything drawn up first before they go ahead with it.”
The Board of Health and the City Council are separate bodies, and it would be up to the Council whether or not it wants to take action, De Roos said.
“The City Council takes this very seriously and they have been trying to find out all the information they can, ranging from public health to individual freedoms, both for forcing someone to wear a mask or providing a safe public environment for them,” De Roos said. “It’s not an easy decision, for most people … Whether a local government has a right to do that. That’s a big question, too, for some of them.”
Knutson said he would reserve comment on his opinion of a mask mandate until the Board of Health meets.
In the event the board doesn't want to make that call but the public is in support of it, Knutson said someone could request the matter be placed on the agenda.
“We would allow public input,” he said.
Generally, he said he was concerned about the unknown long-term effects of COVID-19 and health care workers and emergency personnel.
“It concerns me that we’ve had people hospitalized, or we’ve head deaths not only in Schuyler but in the East-Central District (Health Department),” he said. “Of course, it has certainly had some effect on our economy.”
He added there has been pretty good compliance with mask-wearing around Schuyler.
This is an unprecedented issue, De Roos noted.
“Everyone is taking it one step at a time,” he said.
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.