How a mask mandate could be enacted

The Schuyler City Council voted at its meeting Tuesday on an agenda item for the ordinance, which would take effect upon the proclamation of Knutson immediately. Also on Tuesday, the council president was selected. Due to the Schuyler Sun's deadlines, the meeting took place after this edition's publication. See our website for a story about what happened.

Following the approval of the ordinance, the Board of Health would need to meet, which requires a three day notice for that public meeting, unless the Board had an emergency meeting, De Roos said.

“It’s not the kind of thing that you rush through,” he added. “If the Board of Health wanted to do that, I assume that they would want to have everything drawn up first before they go ahead with it.”

The Board of Health and the City Council are separate bodies, and it would be up to the Council whether or not it wants to take action, De Roos said.