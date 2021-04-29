Howells-Dodge receives top prize in contest

The Popcorn Board has awarded Howells-Dodge Consolidated Schools in Howells, Nebraska, the top prize in its annual Popcorn Pep Club contest.

Howells-Dodge received $2,500 for the efforts championed by teacher Marla Prusa, who worked with students to create a “Power up with popcorn” theme and activities to educate students about popcorn. The activity promoted the nutritional benefits of eating popcorn using the Popcorn Board’s website as a springboard for inspiration. Its project reached elementary, junior and senior high school students, staff, parents and community members.

The contest is open to schools across the U.S., typically from October through December, but due to COVID-19, the contest was extended through February this year. The Popcorn Pep Club fosters learning through a popcorn-based challenge. Teachers and students are invited to create popcorn projects, across curriculum, to compete for school-awarded cash prizes.

Wendy Boersema Rappel, spokesperson for the Popcorn Board, said that despite the restrictions of COVID and challenges of remote learning, the entries were admirable.