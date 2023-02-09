To prepare for the competitive dancing season, Studio A students hold an annual "dress rehearsal" of their routines, according to Owner and Director Katie Schultz.

"We have a competitive team that travels to different competitions. We stay pretty local as far as Omaha, Council Bluffs, as far out as Des Moines," Schultz said.

On Jan. 28, Studio A's dancers performed the numbers they hope to take on the road this year in front of family members and friends at Schuyler Central High School.

"(The showcase is) to really just showcase what we've been working on, get the nerves out make sure everything is going to work out the way we want it to before we get in front of the judges," Schultz said.

Schultz, lead instructor, also choreographs a lot of the dance numbers her students use, along with fellow instructor Mollie Rambour.

"We try to play up to their strong suits, stylistic appropriateness with age and ability, while continuing to work on things all year long," Schultz said. "When we choreograph, we try to play up the songs they picked our have spoken to us about and we have great ideas."

Vicky Borman, mother of Hope Borman, one of Schultz's students and helper at the studio, said Schultz brings more than just choreography to the table when she teaches.

"What's so fantastic about the way Katie has been a part of these kids' lives is they look up to her, respect her and they just love it. If they love it, they're going to stick with it, obviously," Borman said. "Hope was four when she started with it and fell in love with it."

Normally, Borman added, her daughter would be helping with more things around the studio but this year her school duties and extracurricular activities took more time than before, forcing her to cut back.

"She's been a dancer and a helper for Katie for quite a few years until she got to the dance team in high school, she had so many commitments she couldn't do it anymore, but she fell in love with the passion of it," Borman said.

That same passion for dance, Schultz said, was where she started as a child. When the opportunity to share that with the next generation came, she took it. One of her sisters owned the studio for five years, the other for seven, with several owners in between the three as well.

"I grew up dancing in Schuyler. My sisters both owned the studio before I did. When I came home from college I had the opportunity to take it over from the existing owners and I took it. I've had it ever since," Schultz said.

In the 12 years she's had the studio, Schultz said, she's had to learn a lot of new choreography as dance has changed since she was a student and even since she bought the business.

"Styles are always changing. There's a lot more acrobatics or gymnastics occurring more in choreography than when I was young," Schultz said.

Schultz's love for dance and ability and desire to learn new techniques and teach her students new ways to perform, then let them show it off before competition, Borman said, is another thing that sets her apart and makes the students look up to her as an instructor.

"They try new routines, the showcase and competitions where they go on the road, it's challenging. There's new techniques and team-building, she's amazing, I can't say enough good things about what Katie's brought to Hope growing up," Borman said.