'If not now, when?' How area experts say to start and keep new year's resolutions

With the turning of a new year often comes the tradition of setting a goal or rule to keep as long as possible.

The new year’s resolution concept often is met with goals of kicking a bad habit or starting a new good one, which for many means improving their health.

Kim Ennen, owner of Anytime Fitness, said that around the beginning of the year, Anytime Fitness sees a small bump of people joining, but not a dramatic increase.

“There is a little bit of an influx in January, but people join all year long, (there is) a little bit of an influx in January, not huge crazy, because I think the resolution thing, it’s so easy to fail on it,” Ennen said. “Put too much pressure on it and it’s easy to fail.”

Sandra Burwell, a dietitian at the Butler County Health Care Center, said the new year is a motivator for people to begin lifestyle changes like more exercise or a healthier diet because it’s a new starting point for that journey.

“The new year is always a great time to ‘start fresh.’ I like to offer classes right at the new year because I know that is when people are most motivated to make a change,” Burwell said.

Ennen added that while there may not be a huge spike in sign-ups, they do tend to see a spike in attendance for the first few months of the year, indicating those who are already members begin to come in more frequently. As per the name, Kim said there’s not necessarily a right time or age to start working out a little.

“It doesn’t last just through January. I think it goes until April when it starts getting nice outside then we might start seeing a slump just a little bit but they’re very dedicated once they get in here,” Ennen said. “If not now, when?”

Ennen added that, from what she’s seen, accountability is key when it comes to fitness goals. Having someone who can make sure those goals are being met or even just attended to can make a difference.

“My experience is if you have a trainer and get a plan or have two days a week where you meet the trainer, accountability is where it’s at,” Ennen said. “If the trainer knows you’re coming at 8, you don’t want to let that trainer down. You usually show up and that’s where you see results.”

Burwell said something similar in that having an accountability partner, somebody to whom one can report progress and meet regularly, is a great way to make sure one doesn’t “fall off” their plan.

“Have an accountability partner – whether that is a friend or a professional. We all waver from time to time, but attending a class, personal training appointment or meeting up with a walking partner will help support you even when your motivation starts to drop,” Burwell said.

Ennen said that one final piece of the equation is setting reasonable goals, or setting goals that may not have immediate results, but will see longer-term benefit.

“We are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week but you don’t have to come seven days a week, maybe start with three, smaller goals that you can attain so not disappointed if you don’t get to them,” Ennen said.

Burwell also emphasized the importance of long-term results over short-term in that they may not be as visible but will have much greater effect on one’s health and well-being.

“Focus more on lifestyle changes you can live with long-term, not what gives you the fastest results,” Burwell said. “We want to improve your health long-term, not just for the next three months. Take time to figure out the specific steps you need to take in order to reach that bigger goal.”