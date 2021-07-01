Improving their appearance: Improving their appearance

Owners of businesses in Schuyler can now potentially receive a partial forgivable loan to give their building a facelift.
The Schuyler City Council recently approved a forgivable loan program for the Schuyler Community Development’s façade and building improvement fund, said SCD Economic Development Director Cheryl Brandenburgh.
“This forgivable loan program is available to all the owners and tenants within Schuyler,” Brandenburgh said. “It can be up to 25% of the total approved building facade project or $5,000 total, whichever is higher. For a $20,000 building, they would get a $4,000 grant.”
The purpose of the loan is to restore or create historic architectural features to the faces of the buildings. Overall, the façade and building improvement fund is a 0% interest loan program for financing improvements to commercial buildings of small businesses. Available loan amounts cap out at $20,000 per building.
“The application has to include the bids or estimates, which equal or exceed the amount of funds requested. The grant funds can be from $1,000 to $20,000 per building,” she noted.
The forgivable loan program will hopefully lead to more people taking advantage of potential grants available to them to help improve the community, Brandenburgh said.
“We’re trying to really give people an incentive to make that investment in their building,” she said.
City Administrator Will De Roos said the City encourages its residents to take advantage of the available programs.
“People can get the City to help cover a portion of their repairs to sidewalk or downtown building facades,” De Roos added. “The City does want people to use that, so they can apply.”
SCD’s website indicates that repayment is made in the form of 60 monthly installments in even amounts. The forgivable loan portion would come into effect toward the end of the repayment period, Brandenburgh said.
“If you've done all the things you said you did and paid it back, then we would apply the forgiveness of the loan to the last portion of it,” Brandenburgh said. “It's a win-win for people that I think are doing some great things and trying to do some changes and improvements in the community.”
There is interest in the program, Brandenburgh noted, and she said she’s provided information to three or four business owners already.
“We have a current loan out right now on a building that has been done,” she said. “We've had certainly in the past several years, quite a few of these applications.”
SCD has been trying to spread the word about these types of tools that are available. According to its website, SCD also has a commercial building program, commercial construction loan, contractors and developers business loan program, digital marketing grant and a historic downtown sign grant.
“We are trying to be proactive and reach out to people that we know their buildings maybe have some stress and say this is a way to help you preserve this building and enable this building to have a much longer shelf life,” Brandenburgh said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.