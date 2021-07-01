Improving their appearance: Improving their appearance

City Administrator Will De Roos said the City encourages its residents to take advantage of the available programs.

“People can get the City to help cover a portion of their repairs to sidewalk or downtown building facades,” De Roos added. “The City does want people to use that, so they can apply.”

SCD’s website indicates that repayment is made in the form of 60 monthly installments in even amounts. The forgivable loan portion would come into effect toward the end of the repayment period, Brandenburgh said.

“If you've done all the things you said you did and paid it back, then we would apply the forgiveness of the loan to the last portion of it,” Brandenburgh said. “It's a win-win for people that I think are doing some great things and trying to do some changes and improvements in the community.”

There is interest in the program, Brandenburgh noted, and she said she’s provided information to three or four business owners already.

“We have a current loan out right now on a building that has been done,” she said. “We've had certainly in the past several years, quite a few of these applications.”