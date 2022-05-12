In a library far far away...

For the past three years, Schuyler Public Library’s Library Director Jenny White has been celebrating Star Wars Day on May 4.

“May the fourth” has been dubbed Star Wars Day as a play on “May the force be with you," and White uses it as a tool to get kids excited about the library.

For Star Wars Day, attendees made lightsabers, decorated cookies, freed people from carbonite and engaged in intense virtual lightsaber battles.

“These kind of events are all about getting the kids in here and letting them have fun,” White said.

White, in her four years as director, has held a lot of similar events with simple, fun activities for kids to get involved with the library and work with other kids, such as Harry Potter Night.

In addition to the festivities, the library featured its books about "Star Wars" near the front entrance.

Youth Programs Director Mike Rea, who saw the first “Star Wars” films when they came out in the late '70s, said the kids often come in with high levels of interest to begin with.

“We try to do this every year. The kids know a lot about this stuff, especially the Harry Potter ones,” Rea said.

Local youth Ben Lefdal made an appearance in costume to pick up his sister Bergan. An avid Star Wars fan, Lefdal said he thought the event was a great idea.

“Plus, it gives me a chance to dress up and inspire the young people,” Lefdal said, chuckling.

The activities started with attendees making lightsabers from paper tubes and promptly whacking each other with them. One child, George Tonjes, even made a double-bladed lightsaber, one blade red and the other blue. His grandmother, Carol Wolta, drove him almost an hour for this event.

“Well, last year, it was a kit, so I took that home for him. I saw that it was going on in person this year, so I brought him,” Wolta said.

Attendees also decorated cookies, uncovered LEGO mini-figures from “carbonite” (a baking soda cube), shot rubber bands at death stars (ping pong balls) and dueled with lightsabers on the Nintendo Wii toward the end of the event.

Jesse Zavadil, whose children took part in the activities, said he appreciated the event as just another way to get his kids in the library.

“I take any opportunity to get the kids in the public library, see inside, see what’s in here, and have fun,” Zavadil said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0