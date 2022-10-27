Incredible support: Kara Dinslage's breast cancer survival story

Editor’s note: In honor of October being National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, this month the Schuyler Sun is publishing profiles of area residents who are breast cancer survivors as part of our “Think Pink” series.

In 2019, lifelong Schuyler resident and mother of four Kara Dinslage was diagnosed with breast cancer at age 37, three years before the recommended age for mammogram testing.

“My kids, I would say, were my reason to fight and my mom was my inspiration from having it 14 years ago,” Dinslage said.

Dinslage’s cancer was Stage 2 at the time and required a double mastectomy followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy. In January of 2020, she had surgery and began the rest of her treatment processes.

“When I found out I need chemo and radiation, I started cutting my hair to make the transition a little easier because I had long hair,” Dinslage said.

Friends, neighbors and family came together then to help her during that difficult time, with anything from driving her to appointments to a hair-cutting party when she began chemotherapy.

“I had one friend holding my hand, the other shaving my hair. We also had a lot of children there so the children were also coloring their hair,” Dinslage said. “Some of them colored it pink thanks to my daughters, and we did have some shave completely bald.”

Breast cancer, both Dinslage and her mother, Kathy Mares, said, did not run in the family prior to their getting it.

“I don’t know where it came from. The first thing they want to say is ‘do you have it in your family?’ and we didn’t have it in our family but they said that’s pretty normal for people to have even if they don’t have a history of it,” Mares said.

For that reason, Dinslage was somewhat taken aback by the test results when they came in. She had suspected something was wrong, but didn’t expect breast cancer.

“I was in shock. I had kind of known something wasn’t right when I had the biopsy and they thought it didn’t really look cancerous, then the doctor called and we had a meeting,” Dinslage said. “I had a lot of support there but it was a complete shock.”

Mares said that, having had it herself years before, she knew the basic process of treatment but that it was difficult knowing her daughter would have to go through what she had.

“I knew it was going to be a difficult journey for her and the one thing I wanted was that she didn’t go alone, that she knew all along that she had support from family and friends,” Mares said.

Dinslage powered through treatment, inspired and motivated by her children and by the support she saw through the process. When Dinslage rang the bell to signify being cancer-free, Mares said, family and friends came to watch wearing matching pink shirts to show support. The bell ringing is customary at many treatment facilities when someone is announced as cancer free.

“With COVID-19, chemo, the radiation to follow, we celebrated every little milestone with my kids and checked them off a list we made together,” Dinslage said. “My mom was kind of my rock, being there when I didn’t feel good.”

Those little moments and milestones, Dinslage said, changed her daily routine, allowing her to appreciate everything a little bit more.

“I would like to say and kind of say every day that I’ve climbed many hypothetical mountains and I will continue climbing those mountains,” Dinslage said. “Through the process I made a bucket list so I will continue to check off items on my bucket list, enjoying the small things every day.”

One of those bucket list items, Dinslage said, was buying a house in Clarkson and moving there, which she was able to do. After treatment, Dinslage used several programs to get herself back into a condition where she can work on the rest of the items as well.

“I did take full advantage of the tools offered through Columbus Community Hospital. That’s where I got my treatments,” Dinslage said “I went through cancer rehab, I was really forgetful, tired and had some mobility issues after surgery and things, so they helped a lot with that.”

As of Christmas, Dinslage said, she will be celebrating two years cancer-free. While she is still on Tamoxifen, as the cancer was hormone-driven, she’s grateful for this milestone.

“I like sharing my story and strength with others along the way. That was definitely important to me going through the process,” Dinslage said.