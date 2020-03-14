Inmate with Colfax County connection escapes

Authorities have been notified about an inmate with Colfax County ties missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln (CCC-L).

Gabriel Magana-Cordova was found to be missing shortly after count was conducted at the facility Friday morning, it was announced by state officials Friday evening. Transaction records indicate that he withdrew money from an ATM a few hours earlier.

Magana-Cordova started serving his sentence on Nov. 6, 2019. He received a sentence of one year and six months for charges out of Colfax County including burglary, domestic assault and violation of a protection order.

Magana-Cordova is a 20-year-old man, 5’ 9”, 145 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of Magana-Cordova’s whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

