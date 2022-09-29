Invested in Schuyler: Bank of the Valley open for business

After almost a year and a half, Bank of the Valley is finally open in Schuyler. Being the third bank represented in Schuyler, employees are excited to see what they can bring to Schuyler and the growing north end of town.

The bank, located on the west side of Highway 15 heading north (next to Dairy Queen), is Bank of the Valley's seventh location so far. The bank officially opened Sept. 26, but will hold a formal opening celebration the week of Oct. 10 and a ribbon-cutting and tailgate party on Oct. 14-15.

The almost two-year build time came largely at the hand of extended delivery times for building supplies, according to Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, but thankfully, they are now finished and ready to work.

"They still needed some supplies to finish everything out. They've had to be really patient with that, everybody has," Jedlicka said. "When you're anxious to get open, you want everything to get in and get going, all the last-minute things."

Bank of the Valley President Jason Lavicky said he was looking at expansion options some time back and decided Colfax County needed better coverage, and Schuyler was the best choice for that location.

"It stemmed from our board of directors and a strategic plan of looking for opportunities to expand our footprint of what we do at the bank and we saw Schuyler and Colfax County as that opportunity," Lavicky said.

When Bank of the Valley Vice President Galen Kehrli joined the strategic team involved with the process, Lavicky said, things began to move more quickly and fall into place.

Nolan Samek, community president of the Schuyler branch, said the bank is deeply rooted in the community, by employees from the area and by its community involvement even before opening.

"One of my goals was just to be involved near the community where I was born and raised. I'm from Butler County, my wife is from the David City area and we live close to here," Samek said.

Samek added that the branch has been trying to be involved in community activities and groups as much as they can. As a recent example, the branch and its employees joined in the Labor Day parade and festivities in Schuyler.

"We're out in the community volunteering and trying to give back. That's one thing the bank really pushed is they want employees out in their communities," Samek said. "We give them time to do that, things they're passionate about and we've been at it for about two years now."

Jedlicka said the bank and its crew's community involvement have been a great first impression for the business.

"We’ve enjoyed that and I’ve enjoyed working with them already. It feels like they’ve been here a long time. That’s a compliment when you haven’t even opened yet and we feel like we know you that well," Jedlicka said.