It’s the Battle of the Bulbs

When you come into Schuyler this holiday season, Jose Rocha hopes it’s full of lights.

“It’s amazing (being nominated for Battle of the Bulbs),” Rocha said. “Doing these things is awesome because it gets the people out looking at Christmas lights. This helps, too, getting people to decorate for Christmas. My dream is for (all of) Schuyler, everywhere in Schuyler looking like a wonderland, you know, magical.”

For the second year, the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting Battle of the Bulbs – the home decorating and light contest. Each week leading up to the holidays, there are five homes nominated for their holiday decor. Those homes will receive a “spirit” yard sign. After three weeks, the top three winners are voted on and will receive chamber bucks for $100, $75 and $25.

Houses have been recognized Dec. 5, 12 and 19 by Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the chamber, and her Chamber Crew. There will be a total of 15 houses nominated this year. Starting on Dec. 20, the community can go to social media to vote for their favorite home.

This event was started last year because of COVID-19, Jedlicka explained. It was a way for families to get out together and enjoy something together. When the chamber posted a new address, folks would check out those houses but they would also be on the lookout for other holiday decorations as well. Those new finds were sent to the chamber as nominations.

“Our chamber is always focused on having people enjoy opportunities in our own community,” Jedlicka said. “So that has been one of my goals as the new chamber director– to host things right here.”

This is the second year that Roach has been nominated for Battle of the Bulbs. His mother used to be the one who did the Christmas decorating but now that tradition has been passed on to Rocha, and his decorating has grown. Alongside Rocha’s event decorating business, he also decorates Christmas trees and has done 17 this season.

“I love decorating for Christmas – it’s for sure one of my favorites,” Rocha said.

First time nominee Gary Kracl and his wife, Tracey, were surprised by the nomination. Their house has a snowflake theme. Every year they add a little bit more to their decorations.

“I just can’t believe it,” Gary said. “This is awesome!”

Seeing the families and other decorations is what he enjoys most. Gary added he didn’t think he would be in the spirit if they did not decorate.

Other nominations from the second week are Kathy Heaviean, Humberto and Rita Castanon, and Gene and Del Cunningham. This week’s nominations and last week’s can be seen on the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

Battle of the Bulbs is another aspect of the growing holiday events happening in Schuyler. Every Sunday there have been things going on, Jedlicka said, adding it’s the “Christmas to Countdown.” The first Sunday of December had Santa, churros from Burrito House, The Center held the Parade of Trees, carriage rides were available and the tree lighting happened that evening. The second Sunday included bouncy houses and another visit from Santa.

On Dec. 12, the chamber hosted Horn T Zoo. This upcoming Sunday, Dec. 19, there will be a showing of “The Polar Express” at Colfax Theatre with another visit from Santa. All these events are organized by the chamber and sponsored by the Schuyler Chamber, Reinecke Motor Company, Pinnacle Bank and Homstead Bank. All events are free.

Last year’s Battle of the Bulbs was a hit, and this year there are more lights popping up around town, Jedlicka said.

“(We’re) wanting Schuyler to kind of become a wonderland…,” Jedlicka said. “I’m all about enjoying other events and opportunities that different cities around Nebraska host but I think that’s something we need to pride ourselves a little more on. I focus on community and that ‘unity’ word is really big in there. Getting people to step up and offer to do some things locally. That wonderland theme, I love that as well.”

Jedlicka has an events planning background and enjoys planning events. She said she hopes that things like Battle of the Bulbs will grow big enough that people will come from other communities to check Schuyler out.

Every year she would like to tweak the event. Last year the prize was money off the winners’ power bills but that was a bit harder to do. This year the prize is chamber bucks.

“I’m not sure how many community members understand how important it is to spend that money in our community,” Jedlicka said. “That, for future growth, we are excited and pride ourselves on getting new businesses coming in and we’ve had a lot of new businesses in the last year or two, but those dollars spent here are what actually attracts new businesses to come to town,” Jedlicka said. “By keeping the dollars here, it generates new possibilities and it certainly helps out existing businesses which is our priority.”

Seeing the community engagement is “gravy on my mashed potatoes,” Jedlicka said.

“You make that effort– I’m not a person that needs a lot of pats on the back or compliments – my biggest compliment is when someone would share with me or another community member or if they post on our social media page, ‘Hey, we went and did this.’ That just fills my heart. That is my reward for doing this,” Jedlicka said. “I love, love participation and that’s why it’s exciting for me and I’m excited for 2022’s schedule too just to bring new things. But Battle of the Bulbs has been really, really good.”

Nominations are still being accepted and can be done by messaging at Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page or emailing schuylerchamber@gmail.com.

Monica Garcia is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at monica.garcia@lee.net.

