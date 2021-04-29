'It's a catalyst': Farber reacts to Chauvin trial

“They really have to understand that other people … their worth, it matters. And I think it's (going to) impact us for a long time…” Farber said. “They can't just say, ‘Well, I was I was doing what I was supposed to do’ type of thing; they really have to be able to articulate, justify, that they're following their training, they're following their procedures. And that they have to do everything in their power to try to prevent things from that.”

Another important aspect is a police officer stepping up when another officer, even a colleague, is not following department policy or is engaging in illegal activity.

“I think on the officer level, the message was getting missed or there was some confusion there, in my opinion,” Farber added. “And I think that this incident, for sure, has taken everybody back and realizing we really need to hammer away at those points. It is your obligation to step up and intervene immediately.”

On the other hand, there can be a difference in what law enforcement is trained to do and what the public may believe is the necessary form of action, he noted.