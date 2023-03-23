Coaches are often one of the most influential figures in athletes' lives. From physical fitness to lessons about life, coaches impart a lot of knowledge on their players. Such is the case with the Schuyler Predators and their coach, Saul Rojo.

Rojo got his start in coaching with wrestling, alongside another coach named Al Silva. His oldest son was part of a wrestling club and, growing attached to the sport, Rojo coached the sport for 18 years. When his younger son became sports aged, Rojo had to change gears.

"He wasn't too much into wrestling, so I changed my career from wrestling to soccer," Rojo said. "There was a club that asked if I wanted to help coach so I said 'sure,' got my kid in and whatnot, and I've been doing that for about six years now."

Little did Rojo know that accepting that position would line him up to make serious change among the young people of the Schuyler community. In the six years since he started as coach, the team has gotten better, athletically and as people.

Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Audra Jedlicka said that in his coaching methods, Rojo instills work ethic, punctuality and responsibility in his players.

"He's getting these kids to perform and the lessons of life he's teaching them, it's not your normal sports story," Jedlicka said. "You can talk about how good they are in rank but they're there because of his coaching and he's teaching the kids to be good employees, volunteers and stewards of their money."

Rojo said that, working in management, one thing he wants to make sure the players understand is showing up on time. At their age, he said, they don't particularly worry when they show up late, but he does.

"I told the kids 'listen, I've fired people that are late.' If, at a young age they can be punctual or responsible, when they grow up they're going to be able to be on time and take care of things," Rojo said.

Rojo added that he wants his players to be leaders, not followers. He sees a lot of followers in the world, he said, and thinks kids can have a hard time finding role models among them.

"I tell them 'Shoot for being a leader, not for being a follower,'" Rojo said. "One time we were training with the older kids, needed to do stretches and started looking for an older kid to lead stretches and they didn't want to. I told my kids 'Who wants to do it?' and they all raised their hands."

Rojo's work doesn't stop with his players, however, as he is trying to get parents more involved as well. When he first came to Schuyler and started playing sports himself, he said, it was difficult for his parents to be involved. Now, as a parent and a coach, he's trying to figure out how to get his players' parents to come to games and be part of the activities.

"Right now, they're at a young age, we're seeing a lot of parents very involved with their kids and I'm trying to crack the code as to where does it stop; once they get to high school?" Rojo said.

When Rojo's older son wrestled for Wayne State College, he said, his family drove quite a distance to watch, and that's something he'd like to see more parents do. When his team had a tournament in Colorado, he said, he made a deal with parents.

"It was going to cost like $700. I told parents 'I'll pay for the tournament, you just need to take your kids there and pay for the hotel' and they said it was a deal. Out of all of our kids, they all went," Rojo said.

Upon divulging this information to some of his friends during a round of golf, Rojo said, they chipped in to help him recoup some of that cost. At a later game, people volunteered and donated concessions, and the complete cost was covered. Support, he added, has been good and he hopes to continue improving parental involvement so his players can continue to be better athletes and citizens.

"This is where leadership is the difference, in the thinking of kids," Rojo said.