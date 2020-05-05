Jedlicka excited about new role with Schuyler Area Chamber

A Schuyler native and proven successful entrepreneur, Audra Jedlicka said taking the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce’s executive director position was just a case of good timing.
“Things had slowed down a bit and I have to stay busy,” she said, with a laugh. “This came open and I have lived here forever. It was just a cool thing to do and a way to give back to my community. I’m passionate about where I live.”
Jedlicka, the founder and former operator of Imagine That Scrapbooking and Artzy Haven in Columbus, as well as a creative partner of Kiwi Lane Designs, recently accepted the part-time chamber leadership role and joined the organization officially Monday. She took over for Jackie Farrell, who resigned earlier this year.
“We’re super excited, said Chamber Board President JoLynn Ratzlaff, who is a co-owner and the general manager of Cobblestone Inn & Suites in Schuyler. “… All of her ideas made her the best candidate. She’s a go-getter; she has lots of plans.”
Jedlicka is determined to help local businesses thrive. Part of that, she said, will be expanding the chamber’s thumbprint by developing and promoting events that attract residents but also bring visitors to the area.
“It’s about bringing people to Schuyler and letting them know how great this community is,” said Jedlicka, a 1985 Schuyler Central High School graduate. “I want to bring marketing and exposure to the businesses we have here and help them in any way that they’re wanting.”
Jedlicka started her tenure with the chamber remotely and will continue to work from home for the next several weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, she’s not letting that slow her down. She’s continuing to develop her “goal list” to help her prioritize things and bring about positive change as quickly as possible.
“I’m thrilled – I just can’t wait,” said Jedlicka, who with her husband, farmer Dale, raised their two now-adult children in Schuyler. “I have an eagerness to overplan.”
Those who want to speak with Jedlicka can reach her by calling the Chamber at 402-352-5472 or messaging the organization’s Facebook page.
Ratzlaff said she and the board are excited about the Schuyler Chamber’s future.
“She’s going to do really well,” she said of Jedlicka.
Jedlicka has always prided herself on being from Schuyler and serving the community, whether as a business owner, resident, parent, or school board member. She’s excited about the new challenge and helping the only place she’s called home in this capacity.
“It was perfect,” she said of the chamber opportunity. “What I love about Schuyler is it’s a small community that has a real closeness. I’ve been here my whole life and known nothing but a community that always reaches out its hand to help when it’s needed. We’re a close-knit community. I’m hoping to bring a lot to our businesses and our town.”
Matt Lindberg is the managing editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach him via email at matt.lindberg@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.