Jedlicka excited about new role with Schuyler Area Chamber

Jedlicka started her tenure with the chamber remotely and will continue to work from home for the next several weeks due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, she’s not letting that slow her down. She’s continuing to develop her “goal list” to help her prioritize things and bring about positive change as quickly as possible.

“I’m thrilled – I just can’t wait,” said Jedlicka, who with her husband, farmer Dale, raised their two now-adult children in Schuyler. “I have an eagerness to overplan.”

Those who want to speak with Jedlicka can reach her by calling the Chamber at 402-352-5472 or messaging the organization’s Facebook page.

Ratzlaff said she and the board are excited about the Schuyler Chamber’s future.

“She’s going to do really well,” she said of Jedlicka.

Jedlicka has always prided herself on being from Schuyler and serving the community, whether as a business owner, resident, parent, or school board member. She’s excited about the new challenge and helping the only place she’s called home in this capacity.