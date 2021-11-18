Jerry and Rose Mundil receive Service to Mankind Award

Whether it’s giving to veteran causes, organizing fundraisers or just lending a hand to someone in need, Jerry and Rose Mundil can always be seen in the Schuyler community helping others.

In recognition of those efforts, the Schuyler Sertoma Club awarded the Mundils with the Service to Mankind Award on Nov. 9 during a banquet held at St. Augustine Parish Hall in Schuyler.

Jerry is a Colfax County native who moved to Schuyler in 1965. A graduate of Schuyler Central High School, Jerry served in the Navy from 1970-1974. Rose is a Winside native who moved to Schuyler in 1973. The couple married on Nov. 16, 1996.

As a Vietnam veteran, the Mundils greatly contribute to causes benefiting other veterans.

“(Jerry) and Rose go above and beyond the call of duty to organize and support numerous fundraisers and activities to benefit fellow veterans,” Schuyler Sertoma Club Board President Lance Johnson read from Lloyd and Betty Brichacek's nomination letter. “Among those were two fundraisers to help defray the costs of honor flights for Vietnam veterans to Washington, D.C.”

They own M&R Thrift Store in Schuyler and a portion of the profits generated from the business is donated to Disabled American Veterans (DAV), of which Jerry serves as an officer. He’s also a member of the American Legion and VFW.

“He’s involved in the VFW … and they did a fundraiser to help make needed improvements to the Schuyler VFW hall. Jerry is the contact person for the honor guard serving at veterans’ funerals,” Johnson read.

When approached by a veteran in need, the Mundils help in whatever way they can, whether it be assisting with furnishing a new place to live or donating supplies to improve the person’s quality of life.

Additionally, Jerry had been an organizer and coach for a local wrestling program for 30 years. He’s still involved in the program by helping with brackets, Johnson noted.

Jerry is a board member for The Center and is always seeking ways to help better the senior center.

“He is always looking ahead and finding ways at The Center to meet additional operating expenses, as well as having a good time for all,” Johnson read.

The Mundils are also members of the Schuyler Historical Society, who donate to the organization and frequently attend its events. Furthermore, they all a local food pantry the use of one of the buildings free of charge.

Jerry is disabled but that doesn’t stop him from giving back to others and Rose will help with the physical part of their efforts when Jerry is unable to do so.

“Come snowy, wintery days, you’ll find Jerry out at the crack of dawn pushing snow from the many downtown sidewalks, free of charge, on his four-wheeler... Rose is out there too scooping where Jerry is unable to drive,” Johnson read.

Each week without fail, he noted, Rose droves a handicap woman to and from church. Johnson said that he’s personally been affected by the couple’s generosity, especially during the historic flood of 2019.

“During the flood, Jerry got a hold of me and helped us out when we were in need and got us some financial assistance when we couldn’t get home and were displaced for 10 days,” he said. “Last night (Nov. 8) we had the veterans dinner at The Center and Rose and Jerry were instrumental in making that happen. (You are) very deserving for all the things you guys do and thank you very much.”

As for the Mundils themselves, they weren’t expecting to be recognized. Rose said after the banquet that it’s a nice honor.

“I don’t do things for awards,” Jerry added. “I do things because I enjoy it.”

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

