Johnson, Wendt vying for District 1

Two Colfax County residents are competing for the District 1 seat on the Colfax County Board of Commissioners and are looking to focus on taxes and roads.
Democratic Candidate Lance Johnson and Republican Candidate Terry Wendt are running for Lynton Cattau’s seat.
Johnson said he intends to focus on roads and taxes if elected.
Part of why he is running is to contribute to the county where he lives, he said.
“I’ve always been interested in politics,” Johnson said. “I was a city councilman for nine years and I just feel the duty of need to take care of Colfax County.”
Although originally from Central City, Johnson moved to the area in 1993.
If elected, Johnson said he plans to learn a lot and understand what the position entails.
"I want to work for the people," he said. "If they have problems, I want them to come to me."
From there, he wants to improve the roads, try to lower taxes and work on the budget to save money.
He has been on the Schuyler Planning Commission a couple different times, he said, including right now.
“I am aware of things that happen in the community as well as the county," he said.
Johnson has been a network technician for CenturyLink for 30 years, and said he has seen the county roads where he works after rainstorms, after harvest and after freezes.
Additionally, he said he would represent the whole district, not just the northern part or the part with Schuyler.
“I’m a college graduate. I have been a city councilman for nine years, I have a business degree,” Johnson said. “I’ve been involved with many aspects of the community, I was the president of the board for the housing authority, I’ve been the president for Sertoma … for over 25 years”
Wendt also said that, if elected, he intends to focus on roads and taxes.
He said he is running because he loves this county and wants to give back to it.
“I love this county and I want to represent this county to the best of my ability for what it’s given me,” he said. “It’s given me an opportunity to live here in the county… my parents always taught us to give back and I just want to do that. I want to honor that memory of them.”
Wendt, a lifelong resident of Colfax County, lives and farms seven miles south of Leigh. He said there is more traffic now and since he sees his grandkids and others on the roads more, he wants them to be good to travel on.
Roads are things people deal with every day, and no one wants to go through an accident, he added.
He used to think he wasn’t qualified, but said said now he has more life experience.
“I’ve been a church council for nine years and I was church chair for three of those nine years. I was on extension board for two years... ,” he said.
Wendt said he knows those are all volunteer activities.
“But, I think that tells something about a person that they are willing to be involved, willing to give back to the community,” Wendt said. “I didn’t get to that position without people believing that I could handle the responsibility.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
