Johnson, Wendt vying for District 1

He has been on the Schuyler Planning Commission a couple different times, he said, including right now.

“I am aware of things that happen in the community as well as the county," he said.

Johnson has been a network technician for CenturyLink for 30 years, and said he has seen the county roads where he works after rainstorms, after harvest and after freezes.

Additionally, he said he would represent the whole district, not just the northern part or the part with Schuyler.

“I’m a college graduate. I have been a city councilman for nine years, I have a business degree,” Johnson said. “I’ve been involved with many aspects of the community, I was the president of the board for the housing authority, I’ve been the president for Sertoma … for over 25 years”

Wendt also said that, if elected, he intends to focus on roads and taxes.

He said he is running because he loves this county and wants to give back to it.