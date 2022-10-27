Jon Knutson: City of Schuyler mayor Q&A

Question: Where are you originally from? How long have you been in Colfax County?

Answer: I’m originally from Vermillion, South Dakota, and have been in Colfax county since 1990.

Q: Tell us about your immediate family

A: I have a wife, Patricia of 39 years; son Eric and his wife Lindsey who live in Wayne and their children Kiley, Caleb and Collin. Son Paul and his wife Roxy of Seward and their children Avery and Noah. Daughter Kelsey and her husband AJ Parsons and their children Cael and Leah.

Q: What is your current occupation?

A: I am semi-retired, serve as mayor of Schuyler and work for H&R Block as a tax preparer.

Q: Why did you decide to run for office?

A: I have served on council since 1997 and ran for mayor in 2018. Former mayor Reinecke retired and I ran. I felt it was something I could do to give back to Schuyler. I’ve been trying to do that with every decision and vote that I have made. Schuyler is my home, I raised my family here and want others to have a community they can enjoy and be proud of.

Q: How are or have you been involved in the community?

A: Teacher and coach in the school system for 25 years. Youth sports coach and referee. Member of the Schuyler Education Association all 25 years holding many leadership positions. Member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. Helped with LB 840 Campaign and bond issues. Served on the golf board. Have served as a director on the Schuyler Community Development board.

Q: What qualifies you for this office?

A: I have experience, dedication and the ability to work with others.

Q: What do you think are the top two issues in Colfax County (if running for city council the top two issues in Schuyler) and, if elected, how would you address them?

A: The floodplain issue in Southern Schuyler and economic development.

Both require money and creative thinking. Schuyler has studied the floodplain issue for years. Unless we ask the people for money out right, grants, changing the official mapping or individuals doing their own thing seems to be the alternatives. Growing our economy has seen a great deal if cooperation in recent years. The SCD, the city and utilities, private business, the public schools and the Chamber as well as others have come together to create housing opportunities, promote in town shopping and overall pride in the community.

Q: What’s one thing you believe the county (or city) could do better? Why?

A: We should try to form more coalitions of people to work on concerns together. We are a very welcoming community that needs even more people to step up be leaders and visionaries.

Q: What is the most adventurous thing you have ever done?

A: Got married, or rode a roller coaster (I hate heights) or run for mayor. I’m not sure which.