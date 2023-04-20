It's not every day Schuyler gets visitors from out of state, let alone from Washington, D.C. When that visitor is in town to see how business is growing, it's even more exciting.

Xochitl Torres Small, United States Department of Agriculture's Rural Development under secretary, did a short tour of Schuyler on April 12 to see how rural business are growing under the Biden-Harris Administration and a re-lending program the USDA implemented in recent years. She visited Burrito House, Corn Taco, Olga's Shop and the Homestead Center on her trip to Schuyler.

"I just ate at this incredible burrito shop (Burrito House) that we funded through a re-lending program. Over the last year, we've lent about $150,000 to the Center for Rural Development that has then re-lent those funds to small businesses," Torres Small said. "To get to see that in action, the difference it makes for a community, the difference it makes for a small business owner is incredibly exciting."

Torres Small went on to say that the re-lending program is a way the USDA is trying to re-invest in rural America after years of rural communities providing resources for the rest of the country.

"The hard work that happens in rural American drives the success of all America. We saw that especially in the midst of COVID when we saw supply chains under incredible pressure," Torres Small said. "The Biden-Harris admin is trying to invest back into these rural places to make sure there is local processing that will help support the food supply chain."

Representatives from the Center for Rural Affairs and the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce accompanied Torres Small on her tour. Audra Jedlicka, executive director of the Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce, said that while her conversation with Torres Small was primarily focused on the economic development the businesses in the re-lending program have seen and brought with them. The visit, Jedlicka said, went very well.

"You could tell, she couldn't get the smile off her face, all the work and effort they've done, watching the combination of city entities like the chamber teaming up and seeing everyone happy, successful, thriving, going forward in growth," Jedlicka said.

Torres Small particularly enjoyed her visit to area businesses and, being from New Mexico, she said, her standards for tacos and burritos are high. Thankfully, they were not only met but exceeded in Schuyler. Olga's Shop, she said, left a particular imprint on her in that it was a family business and the family loved their business and community.

"I was deeply inspired by the mother and daughter who have taken on this challenge to build their dream and to see Olga's determination and faith that we're in a country where people can build their dreams, and her excitement, she loves living in Schuyler, it's truly inspiring," Torres Small said.

Torres Small said the biggest thing she saw in Schuyler and would take away with her was that its spirit was overwhelming and exciting, especially those in recent years between the chamber of commerce and minority-owned businesses.

"There's a lot of excitement about the diversity, about the entrepreneurial growth and investment that's happening here, folks are excited to start businesses and the opportunity it brings to the town, it's just a joy to get to witness," Torres Small said.