Just to clarify: Library makes statement at city council meeting following Fremont library situation

For the past few weeks, the Keene Memorial Library in Fremont has dealt with some controversy regarding available titles, age appropriateness of those titles and parent complaints.

To help clarify Schuyler Public Library's policy, Library Director Jenny White spoke in front of the Schuyler City Council on Jan. 17. Simply put, she said, she and library staff select the books they acquire, and they follow the American Library Association's Library Bill of Rights when it comes to access.

"It's kind of the standard all libraries subscribe to, but basically it's the library's job to provide information for everyone on all topics and we want to make sure we have balanced representation of all different aspects," White said. "We're never going to say 'you can only read that.'"

The content collection policy, White said, is based on the book's content, any recommendation, the author's reputation, the book's timeliness, achievement of the library's purpose and price. While the library has not had any complaints about materials, White said she thought, with the Fremont situation, she should make the policies clear to city officials.

"Reading that article in the Fremont Tribune made me think 'Oh, OK, I need to make sure our library board reviews the policy, make sure the city council knows we have policy and procedure in place,'" White said. "If someone does bring concerns to them, they know we have steps to take to resolve that."

City Administrator Will De Roos said it is important for city officials to understand these policies because, while they may not specialize in library procedure, residents may come to them with a concern and they will know better how to handle it.

“I think it’s important because elected officials are charged with oversight on taxpayer dollars at the local level, but they’re obviously not going to know every single detail of how these processes work,” De Roos said. “Stuff like this, especially when there was a semi-local occurrence with it, I think was really important because if people have questions, the city council will know about it.”

In the event there is ever a complaint, it first goes to White or library staff, who investigate. If that doesn't bring a resolution, the library has written complaint forms that can be filled out for a review of the material, whether it has won awards, why it was chosen and if it should remain. If this doesn't reach a resolution, it can be escalated to the library board of directors. Fortunately, White said, this process has only been hypothetical thus far.

"We haven't had any complaints on content, programming or displays. The only thing that seems to be a concern is a lack of parking," White joked.