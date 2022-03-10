K-9 Mars joins Colfax County Sheriff's Office

For Deputy Daniel Acosta, becoming the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office’s first K-9 handler is a dream come true. Mars, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, recently joined the department’s force.

Acosta received Mars on Feb. 7, the first day of training in Arkansas. They spent two weeks in training before returning to Colfax County. Mars will be a dual purpose K-9, certified in both narcotic detection and patrol. The new partners will be going through the state accreditation process from the end of March through about mid-July, Acosta noted.

“He's going be a great asset not only to us, but surrounding organizations,” Acosta said. “He will be able to do narcotics detection in vehicles and buildings, he will be certified in patrol and apprehension.”

Mars, who will be trained in human odors, will be able to track individuals. He will also be certified in article detection.

“Hypothetically speaking, if someone that flees from law enforcement and drops an article like a gun or any sort of evidence, he'll be able to go out into the field and find it as well,” Acosta said. “He's got a lot of traits and we're very excited and eager to utilize the traits that he'll be trained on. He'll be a good partner.”

Acosta has been a law enforcement officer for going on four years. He was with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office for one year, and joined the Colfax County Sheriff’s Office in 2020.

Mars lives with Acosta in his home. Acosta said Mars knows when it’s time for work when Acosta puts on his vest and puts on Mars’ collar.

“He's a very obedient, very quiet dog,” Acosta said. “He's pretty much an outdoor dog for the most part. He loves roaming around, smelling and just being out and about and being able to move freely and play.”

The sheriff’s office has been fundraising to establish a K-9 unit for at least a year.

Sheriff Shawn Messerlie noted that more than $30,000 has been raised for the K-9 fund. He added that it’s thanks to the community’s support that his department was able to receive its first K-9.

“We're continuing to take donations, but we appreciate where we're at right now,” Messerlie said. “We’re excited about having our first canine unit and just being able to put it in the community to do some good work.”

Acosta expressed similar comments.

“Sheriff Messerlie gave me the task and the opportunity to start the canine fund so we can purchase Mars and purchase equipment for him as well. So the canine fund is active,” Acosta said. “Obviously we've used it to buy Mars and buy the equipment he needs. But we're still looking for donations so we can get some other some other goodies for them and supplies and equipment as well.

“This couldn't have been done without the Colfax County community, our sponsors, our donors, the sheriff's office and agencies in between.”

Acosta noted his excitement in starting the next chapter of his job.

“I'm very grateful for the opportunity. This is my dream career, so I'm ready to get to work,” he said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

