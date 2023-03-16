Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Future Farmers of America, swimming pools, hospitals and the classroom don't often intersect, but for 18-year-old Clarkson High Senior Ella Kappel, daughter of Brian and Jennifer Kappel, that's just the high school experience.

Between Future Business Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America (FFA), Future Career and Community Leaders of America, work and school, she certainly keeps herself busy. Recently, she acquired her state degree from the FFA, only one position below their highest degree.

Her brother, she said, was her inspiration for signing up for so many activities.

"He was always involved too, when he was in high school. He's in college now but I just wanted to do what he did and follow in his footsteps," Kappel said.

Her brother, she said, also influenced her to sign up for speech, something she's glad she did. Between the things it has taught her and the experiences it has brought her, she said, it's one of the best decisions she made in high school.

"He basically told me I have to do it which is OK because I really love speech. It's become one of my things throughout high school and I'm really proud of it because it's made me such a great public speaker, given me such great people skills made me a better person," Kappel said.

After high school, Kappel said she intends to pursue a career in teaching, in a very split decision between that and nursing she had to make recently.

"I was deciding between Bryan for nursing and UNK (University of Nebraska at Kearney) for teaching and I decided to go to UNK, I'm going to get my bachelor's in middle-level English lit," Kappel said. "I think I decided that because I love reading and I want to share that love with others."

Kappel added that after that, she intends to pursue a master's degree in school counseling, so she can make an impact on the lives of others, like her mother, Clarkson High's school counselor. Her accounting, finance and multimedia teacher, Matt Murren, said he has no doubt she will.

"She's going to be super successful, she's very organized, detail-oriented. Those things are going to be positive in the future, in a real-world job. She's going to handle that and succeed with flying colors," Murren said.

Murren added that Kappel is a leader by way of her philosophy of tackling challenges head-on, in a way that inspires others to do the same.

"She's more of a 'lead by example' type individual. She's going to be the one that gets the job done in a way that others notice and are going to follow along rather than be a follower herself," Murren said.

Taking the world and its struggles, victories and challenges face-on, Kappel said, is something she tries to do every day, inspired by her aunt, Brooke Theilen.

"I love her so much and her work ethic is so strong and no matter what she just perseveres through everything and I really respect her for that," Kappel said.

Currently, Kappel works as a certified nursing assistant (CNA) in Stanton, something she enjoys because she can take care of people, even if only one weekend a month. She was able to decide between nursing and teaching/counseling by way of a job-shadow program that allows her and other students a chance to see their future careers up close.

"It's called career academy, where every Friday we get to go out, job shadow, when I was more interested in the nursing aspect I got to go watch some surgeries in Columbus," Kappel said. "I've gotten to job shadow some school counselors, some different teachers, it’s been really nice."