Keep Schuyler Beautiful holds recycling event

Residents ducked under the entrance to the Colfax County Recycling Center on Thursday, April 29, to check in and start cleaning up streets.
Inside the dimly lit building were organized sections of materials like milk jugs, newspapers and old TVs. Out back, smoke rose from the grill, where a group of men cooked for the volunteers who came to clean up.
“Last year we were not able to do our community-wide clean-up because of the COVID-19 situation,” Keep Schuyler Beautiful volunteer and Board Treasurer Mary Peschel said, reached by phone the day before the event. “So we are anxious for it this year.”
Peschel, who has been involved for 21 years along with Board Chairman Ray Ladwig, said the clean-up historically has been an annual event. Ladwig noted he and Peschel are the only two original members left.
“The actual clean-up event (has been going on) maybe more than 15 years,” Peschel said. “It’s open to the public, anyone can volunteer.”
Anyone who came to volunteer was provided trash bags, vests and gloves and then assigned an area to clean up. There were also prizes.
The board operates and manages the Recycling Center, she noted.
Ladwig, sitting on a wooden structure in the recycling center, said recycling is important.
“After you see what’s going to these landfills ... in (these) 21 years, all the amount of stuff that we’ve collected out here, which is a hell of a lot, would have been in the landfills,” Ladwig said, wearing plaid and a baseball cap.
It’s made a “heck of an impact,” Ladwig added.
The clean-up event also coincided roughly with Earth Day on April 22.
“We just figure it’s a little bit of a way to help clean up the town,” Ladwig said. “We drive around town a little bit and sort of try to find the bad streets and stuff like that … from that, we tell them where to go.”
The trash was then brought back to the recycling center. Ladwig walked over to a wooden table with prizes. Names are put in a bucket and then drawn for the prizes, he explained.
Ricardo Sanabria, who helped with the event and has been on the board for a year, joined to help educate people of color in the community to recycle.
“We have a lot of our information in Spanish and we’re trying to get other languages as well,” he said.
Previously, there had been limited information not in English.
For this event, he helped make posters and put them up around town.
“We try to choose venues that typically weren’t included, so a lot of the minority stores, the laundromats, places where the information could get read and people can access that,” Sanabria said.
Basically, it’s making recycling more accessible.
It’s important to have a clean community, Peschel said.
“It’s our community and if it looks good to us, it looks to others,” she said. “Business visitors or our families.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.