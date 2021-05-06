Keep Schuyler Beautiful holds recycling event

“After you see what’s going to these landfills ... in (these) 21 years, all the amount of stuff that we’ve collected out here, which is a hell of a lot, would have been in the landfills,” Ladwig said, wearing plaid and a baseball cap.

It’s made a “heck of an impact,” Ladwig added.

The clean-up event also coincided roughly with Earth Day on April 22.

“We just figure it’s a little bit of a way to help clean up the town,” Ladwig said. “We drive around town a little bit and sort of try to find the bad streets and stuff like that … from that, we tell them where to go.”

The trash was then brought back to the recycling center. Ladwig walked over to a wooden table with prizes. Names are put in a bucket and then drawn for the prizes, he explained.

Ricardo Sanabria, who helped with the event and has been on the board for a year, joined to help educate people of color in the community to recycle.

“We have a lot of our information in Spanish and we’re trying to get other languages as well,” he said.

Previously, there had been limited information not in English.

For this event, he helped make posters and put them up around town.