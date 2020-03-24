Keeping people fed

“Not everyone is available during those hours to run to the school and get food,” Gengler said. “Some don’t have transportation (and) some are working, so the pantry needs to be open so that if they don’t have the resources available to them, they can still depend on us being there.”

The Food Pantry is still in need of various meat items, from canned chicken, pork and beef, to frozen ground beef and chicken. The Pantry will remain open during its regular Wednesday time of 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will make sure that people who use the pantry find what they need, whether it’s a good two weeks’ worth of food or something to help them if the crisis continues into July and August.

“Some take as much as they can, others take what they feel they can use,” Gengler said. “We highly stress once a month so we can keep our shelves stocked so we can provide for everyone in need.”

The Colfax Senior Center, often referred to as The Center, is open for home delivery meals and curbside pick-up meals. All meals will be served from 11 a.m.-noon for lunch until further notice.

The Handi Bus is running, after 1 p.m.; people need to call 402-352-3101 to make reservations.