While Keep Schuyler Beautiful has a dedicated board of volunteers, it has, for some time, lacked an activating force to get projects and grants moving the way they would like.

With the addition of Keep Columbus Beautiful's Executive Director Vanessa Oceguera part-time, they hope that will soon change. Through a grant, the group was able to bring Oceguera on board for a year to help with writing grants and some public education efforts, according to Treasurer Mary Peschel.

"To begin with, to get the funding for a public education program Vanessa applied for a grant to fund her position part-time. She will do work on the public education side and the grant comes from the department of environment and energy from the state of Nebraska," Peschel said.

Peschel went on to say they haven't had anyone in this position in quite some time but that with Oceguera being willing to do it and having the funding from the grant, she was a good fit. One of her priorities is public education.

"It will be promoting taking care of the community, it will be educating public about litter, trash and recycling, hopefully working with teachers and students in schools," Peschel said.

Oceguera said she was initially approached by Schuyler Community Development to help write a tire recycling grant, which put Schuyler on her radar, so to speak.

"That kind of got the conversation rolling with one of the board members at Keep Schuyler Beautiful because right now they don't have paid staff doing any of that grant work," Oceguera said.

Oceguera added that, as someone who enjoys the Labor Day parade, she wants to do something about the amount of litter leftover afterwards.

"Me myself coming from Columbus, I go down to Schuyler every year and watch the parade because I think it’s cool, I just personally enjoy it, but the amount of litter and debris that is left at that event has always just astounded me," Oceguera said.

From her 10 years of experience with Keep Columbus Beautiful and more recent experience with Keep America Beautiful, Oceguera said, the work requires a lot of keeping and reporting statistics. With just volunteers, it's hard to keep that and public education up to date.

"It's a lot of data reporting, quarterly reports, you have to report to Keep America Beautiful and not just the state of Nebraska and right now it's just their board members, volunteers, doing all that work," Oceguera said.

While she will likely only be working 20-30 hours a month for Keep Schuyler Beautiful, she said, Oceguera hopes to focus on working with the whole community, kids included, through things like school education programs.

"School education programs, some of the big community events I kind of want to help tackle that litter issue and also help promote the local recycling they have there in Schuyler," Oceguera said. "It also helps that I'm very bilingual so maybe we can do something to help promote that as well, with all the other activities, having them in English and Spanish for whoever."

Oceguera added that she is on a one-year term with this position and she hopes what she is able to do inspires somebody else to take up the mantle when she's finished.

"Hopefully seeing somebody in that role, you know what that looks like in that position, maybe some day along the line we'll find the next Keep Schuyler Beautiful person," Oceguera said.