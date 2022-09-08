Keys for a cause: Dueling Pianos Sertoma fundraiser kicks off Labor Day weekend

The Oak Ballroom was filled with laughter, raucous singing and a few off-kilter jokes from the musical talents of Fun Pianos' Jason Irvin and Mark Johnson on the night of Sept. 3.

Irvin and Johnson, who perform a "dueling pianos" act, brought the party to the crowd at the ballroom for a Sertoma Club fundraiser.

Sertoma, which stands for "Service to Mankind," sponsors and supports many charitable efforts, mainly those related to hearing loss or disabilities.

The show, according to Irvin, is very involved on the part of the crowd.

"One thing we specialize in we are highly interactive," Irvin said. "Our main goal throughout the night is to get everyone in the room to do something throughout the night, whether that's clapping their hands, or singing along or dancing, everybody's got to do something."

Early in the night, Irvin and Johnson began picking volunteers for various gags, games, karaoke moments and flat-out teasing.

As an example, Library Event Center Owner Matt Kroeger was asked to come to the pianos and do his best Elvis dances, complete with popped collar and karate moves.

"It was absolutely fantastic," Kroeger said. "The best part [of the night] is seeing everyone in the community come out and enjoy a night here at the ballroom."

The entertainers brought a wide medley of songs in the form of audience suggestions, ranging from Queen, Elton John and AC/DC to Britney Spears and Cyndi Lauper.

"We do a lot of riffing back and forth, tell a lot of jokes, but the main thing is we try to do as many requests as possible and we try to do it in a very entertaining way," Irvin said.

Through the night, Irvin and Johnson pulled audience members up to the piano area for a challenge such as a "Baby Got Back" dancing contest or a Husker Fight Song spelling contest using audience members as letters. For a small bribe, members could opt out and choose someone else at their table.

"Every night's a party, I get to help throw it and a lot of times we also play for fundraisers and special events to raise money for good causes," Irvin said.

CHI President and Administrator Connie Peters said, early in the show, that she's seen a few performances like this, but that this one is unique because of the cause it supports.

"It's really great, it's going to Sertoma, which is a good cause," Peters said.