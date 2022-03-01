Kids rescued from fall into lake

Four kids are reported to be in stable condition following a fall in water late Tuesday afternoon.

Schuyler Police Chief Robert Farber reported during the Schuyler City Council’s Tuesday meeting that a group of kids were in a picnic area near the lake when two fell into iced-over water. The two who fell into the water were a 12-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy. Police received the call at 4:50 p.m.

“Two were crossing and fell through the ice, neither one could swim. It was pretty scary there for a bit,” Farber said. “Two other kids went in and tried to rescue them. But ultimately Sgt. Cheyne Terrall, Matt Prochaska with the fire department and Officer (Ryan) Andel rescued all four of them and got them out of there.”

The other two kids who went into the water were a 9-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, Farber said.

One of the kids had been in bad condition for a while, officials thought that individual might have to be transported via helicopter, he added. The kids were treated for their low core temperatures from being in the cold water.

“They’re all in stable condition right now,” Farber said Tuesday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0