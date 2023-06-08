In years past, the Knights of Columbus Catholic men's group in Schuyler has held an annual festival with fun activities for families such as car shows and talent contests. In recent years, it has dwindled, due to decreasing membership and social distancing restrictions, but on the weekend of June 3-4, it returned in full force.

This year's festival brought back favorites like the car show, downtown cruise and pedal pull as well as a cornhole tournament, polka performances, the talent competition and even a free movie at the Colfax Theater. It was only possible with a team of dedicated volunteers, according to Seth Mares, who organized the car show.

"We decided 'Well, we'll try to bring it back this year' and it's kind of what I was expecting. We got some nice cars, some cars from out of town and that's what we're hoping to do this year," Mares said.

The car show, Mares added, looked a little different than it has in the past because the original way of doing it required more people than were available. Nonetheless, he and several others took what spare time they had to get the current setup going.

The goal, Mares said, was to get people involved and excited so they'll come to the next event or even to the next year's festivities. With the way things are in today's world, he said, he wasn't sure what to expect but was pleasantly surprised at the turnout.

"Anymore it's hard to get people out to do anything. We're living in an age, I don't know if the world's moving so fast people are overwhelmed or if they don't need to go out and find people because they know what everyone's doing on their phones at any given time," Mares said. "I'm pretty happy with what I see here."

Matt Bailey, who organized a lot of the festival, said that with new people in the Knights, the group was able to figure out a lot of ways to make the event more fun and engaging.

"We've always done the festival, we've just got a lot of new faces, new ideas helping," Bailey said. "Really it's just people, we're fortunate in our group we have a lot of diversity, everybody's got their clique."

The group itself, Bailey said, is dedicated to making the community a better place through donations, presence at life events and outreach. The festival helps them be able to afford those activities.

"We do a lot of outreach, we have a presence at rosaries, we help with physical and spiritual needs, we do a lot of charitable stuff in the background. We're always looking for good ideas to help," Bailey said. "This is one of our biggest fundraisers and a lot of the money stays local. We donate to a lot of pro-life organizations and humanitarian causes."

Mike Sobota, who ran the state-sanctioned pedal pull and is chairman of the pedal pull committee within the Knights, said this kind of community event is important. He has been a member for around 36 years.

"It's always nice to see people get out. That's kind of one of the missions of the Knights is to give people the opportunity to do something together and bring people out. We encourage that," Sobota said.