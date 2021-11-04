 Skip to main content
Knights kick off annual campaign

Knights of Columbus

Schuyler Mayor Jon Knutson, center, signs a proclamation declaring the week of Nov. 1-7 as Support Citizens with Intellectual Disabilities Week while St. Anthony of Padua Knights of Columbus drive co-chairs Tom Bayer, left, and Matt Bailey look on. This weekend people can donate to the Knights' annual campaign which benefits people with disabilities. 

 Hannah Schrodt

The St. Anthony of Padua Knights of Columbus in Schuyler will be conducting its annual Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities, formerly known as the Tootsie Roll Drive. This weekend, the Knights will be collecting donations outside of local businesses.

Last year the drive didn’t fully take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the group is hoping to raise a good amount of money this weekend.

“We hope to do a full-fledged collection this year so we can collect a lot,” said Tom Bayer, co-chairman of the Schuyler area drive. “Half of the money we collect here in Schuyler stays in Colfax County for Colfax County ARC, and the rest of it stays in the state. All of the money is used for intellectual disabilities.”

Donations can also be made at Pinnacle Bank, Homestead Bank, J & B Auto, Burrito House, Schuyler Golf Club or the Knights of Columbus, PO Box 286, Schuyler NE 68661. Checks should be made out to Knights of Columbus and marked Tootsie Roll Drive.

Since 2001, nearly $3 million has been distributed by the Knights of Columbus. The state’s half of the 2020 funds benefited organizations such as Special Olympics of Nebraska, Ollie Webb Center, Madonna School and Workshop in Omaha, Villa Marie School in Waverly, Mosaic and several others.

