Knust graduates Problem-Solving Court

Howells man Bryan Knust celebrated a milestone on Feb. 8 by becoming a graduate of the Fifth Judicial District Problem-Solving Court.

Problem-Solving Court is a supervision treatment program for individuals determined to be high risk and high needs. The purpose is to reduce recidivism through early intervention, treatment and consistent oversight. Those who successfully complete the program get their original charges dismissed.

At the Butler County Courthouse on Feb. 8, Knust was one of three to graduate in the Fifth Judicial District, which includes Colfax, Butler and Saunders counties. Others graduating were Alex Wesely, Butler County, and Stephanie Harriman, Saunders County.

Along with obtaining sobriety, Problem-Solving Court includes a variety of “classes” to address issues that can potentially contribute to crime, such as learning how to deal with stressors and managing money.

“This is so much more than just getting sober,” Fifth Judicial District Court Judge Christina Marroquin said during the graduation. “This is about getting a life back, about being a parent to your children. It's about having a job and a roof over your head.”

Knust had been facing a charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and, at the time of his arrest, had been heavily dependent on alcohol, Marroquin said.

Knust started the program on Feb. 5, 2020. Marroquin noted that completing Problem-Solving Court is no easy feat.

Every day throughout the program – and Problem-Solving Court lasts a minimum of 18 months – participants start their day by checking in, often at 4:30 or 5 a.m., to see if they’re getting drug tested that day. Their day is packed full with appointments and other commitments for Problem-Solving Court.

“You're either at a program and meeting your probation officers, at court, at a job … and he did it on a bicycle for a long time,” Marroquin said, noting that Knust earned back his driver’s license during the program.

Morgan Campbell, coordinator of the Fifth Judicial Problem-Solving Court, noted the classes that Knust completed and that he went through 103 random drug tests.

“He was willing to ride bikes to work, to things and appointments that he had to make because he was dedicated and took this serious from the start,” Campbell said.

Marroquin noted that she nicknamed Knust “Steady Eddy” for the way he just “chugged along” in the program. Knust is a man of few words and chief among his accomplishments, Marroquin said, was Knust’s ability to open up during group therapy and other instances in which he needed to share with others.

“That's hard to do when you're not used to doing that, so he worked through that and did a great job,” she added.

Knust told the graduation attendees on Feb. 8 that he was two years sober.

“I'm super proud of myself today,” Knust said.

Both Marroquin and State Problem-Solving Court Director Adam Jorgensen noted that the program’s team is run by local professionals – people in the court, probation, law enforcement, etc. – on a volunteer basis.

“Nobody's getting paid extra to do this, it’s often over your lunch breaks, in between meetings that this is this important program is running,” Jorgensen said.

According to Jorgensen, the National Association of Drug Court Professionals reports that 75% of adult graduates remain arrest-free for two years. Statistics show Problem-Solving Court’s success in Nebraska.

“Nebraska's Problem-Solving Court recidivism rate right now for successful completers is 19%. So 81% of people who successfully graduated from our adult programs do not complete or get rearrested within three years,” he added.

Many people who go through the program say that it’s harder than going to jail, Jorgensen said, but now the graduates will have what they need to continue on the path of success.

“By completing these programs, and doing the things that you need to do, you have the tools and the resources available to you to be successful for the rest of your life,” Jorgensen said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

