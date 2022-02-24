Knutson, Lindberg vying for mayoral position

The race for mayor of Schuyler will be a contested one this year. Two people have thrown their names into the ring for the position – incumbent Jon Knutson and newcomer Art Lindberg.

The deadline for incumbent filings for the 2022 primary election was Feb. 15. Non-incumbents still have until March 1 to file, so another contender could still file for the Schuyler mayoral race.

Until then, the Schuyler Sun sat down with the current mayoral candidates to find out more about them and their vision for Schuyler.

INCUMBENT

Knutson, a former schoolteacher who retired in 2015, moved to Schuyler with his family in 1990. He served multiple terms as a city council member before being elected as mayor in 2018.

“We raised three children here and have some great friends. We call Schuyler home,” he said.

Knutson noted that Schuyler has been seeing a lot of economic development, including housing and recruiting and retaining businesses. He also noted the flood mitigation work the city has been working on, including finishing a flap gate project so that future flood water does not back into the city’s sewer system – that was a problem during the historic flooding of 2019.

“We're going to finish Denver Street, which is all the way to the new elementary, which will be I think a good reliever of pressure for cars,” Knutson said.

Knutson said he was encouraged to run for the position again.

His first term as mayor was a rewarding one, he said, and credited having a good city staff.

“Since I've been here we've hired a police chief, I think he has really gained the respect of the officers and really rounded our force. We've not seen the turnover as we've seen in the past,” Knutson said. “We've hired a new city administrator who hit the ground running and we've hired a new city – I like to call him a foreman – but the merger of the streets and the parks and we just couldn't be more pleased with the work he's done.”

Knutson ran uncontested during his first bid for mayor. Even though he’ll have a challenger this year, he indicated no ill will towards Lindberg.

“He is an excellent person,” Knutson said. “He serves on a couple of different boards. He's really good for Schuyler. So I wish him good luck.”

NEWCOMER

Lindberg has owned Schuyler Home and Building Supply since 2017. A resident of Schuyler for 45 years, he and his wife have raised four children, and they have nine grandchildren. Lindberg’s previous work experience includes another supply business and railroad and trust companies.

“Growing up here, seeing all the changes have gone on all these years, I'm even more passionate about trying to help the community,” Lindberg said. “By running for mayor, I think I can represent them in the best possible way.”

Lindberg currently serves on the Schuyler Housing Development Board, Schuyler Area Chamber of Commerce Board and the Colfax Foundation Board.

“To me it's good to be involved to get your get your input, get your voice out and just to be heard,” he said.

Lindberg noted that he enjoys meeting new people, listening to others and making lasting connections.

“It's something that I think I've done very well at as I've gotten more involved in this business and even before this, learning how to listen and learning how to hear what people were saying,” he added. “I'm always willing to help if there's a way to do it.”

Lindberg said he would face a big learning curve if elected but he would work closely with the city council and chamber to learn what is best for the city and its residents and how to obtain those goals.

“My vision is going to be, always, continued growth. There's multiple ways you can grow community with new business, more housing. …That's something to look into if I get elected,” he said.

Lindberg said that Knutson has done a good job as mayor, but he wants to put his hat into the ring.

“Sometimes you just want to put your put your name in the hat to try to see if you can make a change and see what you can do,” Lindberg added.

OTHER FILINGS

Alden L. Kment will be seeking election for his current position in the city council’s first ward, as are Antonio Rodriguez for the second ward and Daryl Holmberg for the third ward.

County-wise, incumbents filing for election this year are: Rita M. Mundil, county clerk; Janis M. Kasik, county treasurer; Shawn E. Messerlie, sheriff; Denise J. Kracl, county attorney; Marvin L. Svoboda, county surveyor; Carl E. Grotelueschen, commissioner of the second district; and Jim Mejstrik, commissioner of the third district. Minda McKitrick has filed to run for district court clerk and Bill White is running for county assessor.

Incumbents Richard A. Brabec and Brian A. Vavricek are running for the Schuyler Community Schools Board of Education.

Throughout the rest of Colfax County, Spenser Kudera, Rhonda K. Hanel and Robert J. Brabec are running for Clarkson school board; Jason P. Kreikemeier and Paul G. Dvorak are running for the ward one Howells-Dodge school board position; Steven J. Schmidt for the ward two Howells-Dodge school board; and Julie McMullin, Megan Folken, Nathan Higby and Ryan Hoffman for Leigh school board.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of the Schuyler Sun. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

