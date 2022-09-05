Labor Day parade
Labor Day is always jam-packed with things to do in Schuyler. From the parade to Bands in the Backyard to the street dance with Lemon Fresh Da…
Editor's Note: The Schuyler Sun was not able to obtain photos for some teacher profiles in time for press deadlines.
Tom Osborne's career with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Cornhuskers football team is one of legend, according to former Husker Mark Brungardt.
For the past several months, Schuyler Economic Development has sold commemorative bricks for the America's Pathway Project.
Kracl in as fifth district judge: Colfax County Attorney Denise Kracl chosen by Gov. Pete Ricketts for Fifth Judicial District
Denise Kracl has been heavily involved in the community of Schuyler for years, and that's not going to change following her appointment to the…