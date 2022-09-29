Leaders of Tomorrow: Elizabeth Harding

Editor's note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Being a leader, according to Schuyler Central High School Senior Elizabeth Harding, is about accountability.

Harding, 17, works at Didier's Grocery Store and at the Colfax County Courthouse in addition to being a student. Colfax County Treasurer Janis Kasik also works at Didier's and brought Harding on at the courthouse after watching her work.

"She got ahold of my name, I went in one day, we tested it out and it ended up being a good fit for her and I to have me help out, whether it's shredding papers or something else around the office," Harding said.

Kasik said Harding does what she's asked and does a good job at it, a rare quality.

"I would say she's a very good student, works hard and does whatever I tell her, which is very nice these days," Kasik said. "She has work ethic, which not a lot of kids do anymore."

In April, Harding received an Outstanding High School Leadership Award from Midland University and Pinnacle Bank. Leadership, Harding said, starts with how you do everyday tasks.

"To me, being a leader means doing hard stuff and knowing you won't always be recognized for it, making sure everybody is getting what they need," Harding said.

Harding added that that may be tough and require more effort sometimes but that's where leaders come in.

"For some, that's more than others but it's making sure everyone is able to succeed and getting them the help they need to do that - putting others before yourself," Harding said.

In addition to two jobs and school, Harding also volunteers around town and dances and helps teach at Studio A Dance, something she came to realize is a leadership position in itself.

"I think working at the dance studio makes me realize how important it is to be a leader. I assistant teach younger girls that are very impressionable and it helps me stay accountable knowing that I am making a difference and helping others," Harding said.

Harding said her other jobs help her be able to exercise those values in other ways.

"I definitely think [they give me] motivation and keep me accountable. Both jobs, especially the courthouse, make sure I'm being accountable there and doing what needs to be done," Harding said.

Her intended career path, law, ties into those values as well, she added.

"Definitely going into an occupation such as law where it can be very high stress and busy, I think it's important being able to hold myself accountable," Harding said.

Harding said that after she graduates she is going to college, though she hasn't yet decided where, but knows she is interested in political science and law so she can help others succeed in the way she believes leaders do.

"[My way of] taking the values of being a leader into a career would definitely be making sure that, whether I stick to my future career plans or make changes, I am able to help others," Harding said.

Harding added that whatever career she goes into, she will always be working with others at some point and will need those values to ensure success for herself and others.

"In a career, you're almost always going to be working in a team with other people," Harding said. "[I will apply those values] by using the leadership skills I've gained through four years of high school and working in a team aspect in a future career."