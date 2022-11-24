Leaders of Tomorrow: Michael Arriaza a leading voice

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Schuyler Central High School Senior Michael Arriaza, a performer, singer and student of the arts, is a performer at heart.

He learned this after his freshman year, where he didn't participate in much.

"I've always been interested in fine art things and I just decided to join as many things as I could," Arriaza said.

His teacher, Morgan Semerad, said his joining in the performing arts classes and groups voluntarily seemed to increase his interest in the subject.

"Ever since joining, he has this really joyful and exciting view and personality about music. He’s always engaged and wanting to know more," Semerad said.

Arriaza also participates in the Future Community and Career Leaders of America (FCCLA), an organization devoted to training tomorrow's leaders and equipping them for success in whatever field they decide to go into.

"To be a leader is to help yourself and others reach goals and achieve things," Arriaza said. "Throughout FCCLA we've met goals. For example we've done food bank stuff, community things and we always have a set goal of how much we want to raise for the community."

That approach, he said, carries over to his fine arts activities as well.

"For speech, we work together as a team to cut each other's programs and give each other ideas," Arriaza added.

Semerad said Arriaza leads, somewhat unintentionally, on stage, acting as a sort of rudder for the other performers. He works with others, she said, and hones in on whatever goal she gives him.

"He’s really good at collaborating with others because that’s a big part of being in choir. He’s focused when he has a goal in mind, he’s really focused and people can pick up on that," Semerad said.

Those goals, Semerad added, can be self-imposed or given. When she gives him an opportunity or a task, she said, he will take it and make sure it gets done.

"He does everything. If I ask him to perform solos during a song, he will jump at the opportunity, I just have to present it," Semerad said. "This last summer, he took it upon himself to audition for the all-state musical at Midland. I helped record it but he auditioned and got the lead role."

Arriaza also takes on initiatives himself, Semerad added, when it gets him to his goal. Over summer, she said, Arriaza and a few other student performers attended a Broadway camp for performing arts.

"It costs a lot to go but they work with people off Broadway to enhance their skills, he took it upon himself," Semerad said. "It was an amazing experience, all the kids who went brought back leadership skills and wanting to better our program because they saw potential in the other camps."

Arriaza said his plans for after high school are not yet set in stone but he is very interested in the University of South Dakota for a degree in vocal music education.

"I love music and I want to pursue it outside of school, I want it to be my career," Arriaza said.

Semerad said his interest in music has definitely increased since he joined choir, One-Act and those kind of performing arts, especially in his now senior year.

"This year, I think because he’s finally realizing his true potential and wanting to maybe go into vocal performance or vocal music education as his degree, he’s starting to ask more questions and wanting to know more of the theory behind music," Semerad said. "I hope that he goes far, he just has to get a little more confidence that he can do it."