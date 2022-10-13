Leaders of Tomorrow: Piper Lefdal leader on and off-court

Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a series in which The Schuyler Sun features youths in the Colfax County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week.

Piper Lefdal, an 18-year-old senior at Schuyler Central High School, is a leader both on the volleyball team and in the classroom, according to her volleyball coach and teacher Drey Keairnes.

“If you can think of a leadership quality, there’s a good chance she has it in one form or another. She’s really good at leading by example,” Keairnes said.

While Lefdal is team captain, Keairnes said, she puts in more work and hours than she really needs to with the sport and the team.

“In off-season stuff, (she’s) always there putting in extra hours putting in hard work. She’s always there to set up nets early and stays late to tear them down,” Keairnes said. “Usually that’s a job that gets dumped on the freshmen, but Piper steps up, grabs the other girls and gets it done.”

Lefdal said that on top of school and volleyball, she used to work at the Schuyler Golf Club, but had to forgo it this year as she is preparing for college. She does, however, involve herself in the community in what spare time she has.

“I help with every little girls camp I can. We do a cheer camp I always help with, I also help with a little kids’ volleyball camp,” Lefdal said. “Over Thanksgiving and Christmas I help at a food and toy drive, wrap gifts, help organize things for families in need who can’t provide food or gifts for their kids.”

Lefdal said she originally got involved with the food and toy drive in middle school when she was looking for community service hours.

“Afterward it really just connected to me how people who are well off should do what they can in their power to make our world, our community and people in our community happier and in a better place,” Lefdal said.

In an effort to do just that, Lefdal found herself volunteering at the food and toy drives and working with the kids’ camps.

“In the food drive and toy drive I feel so grateful for what I have that I want to help give to people who don’t always have enough. Same with the girls’ camps,” Lefdal said. “I feel like camp is helping these girls get ready for success and to put themselves out into the community.”

Keairnes said that in the classroom, and particularly his college-credit English class, Lefdal is also a leader among her classmates. While he’s not sure she enjoys being the go-to student to help start class discussions, he appreciates that he can rely on her to do so.

“She’s good at leading by example in the classroom as well as the court. She’s prompt with assignments, gets the work done,” Keairnes said. “It’s very nice because if we’re hitting a lull I can cold call Piper and she’ll spark a conversation among students.”

Lefdal said that being a designated leader, sometimes one must do things they don’t want to or do something that’s difficult for everyone involved in order to help the group succeed.

“Being a leader is hard, it’s not always fun. Sometimes you have to be the bad guy, able to put yourself out there and stand up for what you believe in,” Lefdal said. “You have to have tough skin. People might not always agree with you but if you believe in it, you better stand up for it.”

Keairnes said Lefdal has a similar philosophy on the volleyball court. She keeps her players in the game despite the odds, and motivates them all no matter what.

“A lot of times if you lead by example, you struggle with the vocal parts and vice versa, but Piper’s really good, she’s the voice of our team on the court,” Keairnes said. “She’s good at keeping them locked in when things are going well and picking us back up when we need an extra boost.”

Lefdal said that after high school, she intends to pursue becoming a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) where she would be responsible for anesthesia in surgery.

“For a long time I knew I wanted to go into a nursing, medical, hospital-type setting, but I didn’t want to be an RN (registered nurse), I thought that was boring,” Lefdal said.

A friend turned her onto the occupation, she said, with the notion of being involved in life-saving surgeries without having to be a surgeon herself.

“They reached out and said ‘Have you thought of anesthesia?’ CRNA is a great way to be in surgery but at the head of the table. Not doing the gross stuff, doing my own thing, keeping people happy and healthy? That sounds like a great idea,” Lefdal said.