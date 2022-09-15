Leaders of tomorrow: Vivi Anne Sayer

Editor's note: This is the first story in a series called "Leaders of Tomorrow." This weekly series profiles area youth who are doing good things in the community and leading by example.

Schuyler Central High School Senior Vivi Anne Sayer has been recognized multiple times in recent years for her leadership and community skills.

In March, Sayer was recognized by Pinnacle Bank and Midland University with an Outstanding High School Leader Award, for her involvement, leadership and other attributes. In 2020, Sayer received a silver award at the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America's national awards for fashion construction, and at state level in 2022 took gold for the same category.

The Sun spoke with Sayer about her involvement in the community and what it takes to be a leader.

Question: How are you involved in the community?

Answer: My community involvement includes: volunteering at the Colfax Theater and being a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church. My current school involvement includes: play production, speech, student council, national honor society and science and math club. I have also been a 4-H member for 12 years. I have been employed as a lifeguard at my local swimming pool for three years.

Q: Why are you involved in those?

A: I am involved in the church and movie theater since I enjoy the company of the various members of my community and helping out at events.

I first joined play production and speech because I wanted to try something new. These activities both have played a big role in improving my confidence. I really enjoy putting on a performance for something of which I have worked hard. I joined student council because I wanted to be a part of an organization within my school that wants to help make our school a better environment. As for national honor society, I received a letter and filled out an application to be a part of the organization. This year, I am my chapter’s student council representative for NHS. I joined science and math club to learn more about careers within these fields. I am the science and math club president this school year.

Q: Why is it important to be involved in the community?

A: I think it is important to be involved in the community because it’s crucial to get to know those who are a part of your town. It is also important to give back to the people and the community itself.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: After high school, I plan to go to college. I am undecided on my career pathway. There are so many opportunities to choose from, and I have some more time to decide what I will be doing in my future.

Q: How will you take those groups/activities with you out of high school?

A: I think the activities that I am currently involved in will help guide me with time management after high school as I am balancing that now. I can also take what I have learned within these activities throughout my high school career and apply it to my future.

Q: What is a leader?

A: To me, a leader is someone who stands up for what is right. They know what is best for themselves and for others. They have the initiative to take action; they strive to be successful.