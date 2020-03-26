Leaders try to be hopeful about anniversary celebration

For instance, Lumir Jedlicka, one of the members of the 150th-anniversary committee that has been meeting with Knutson to plan out events, had managed to get the Offutt Brass (the brass ensemble of the United States Air Force Heartland of America Band) for an event in June. But with the uncertainty of the situation, the band felt no choice but to postpone for an unscheduled later date.

“They were lining it up and I did get a date,” Jedlicka said. “That’s on hold. After that date, we’ll see if we can postpone it to a later date.”

Jedlicka, like many others in Schuyler, is disappointed that world events have put a damper on what was supposed to be a stirring, year-long celebration of Schuyler pride. As a farmer, he has a challenge to make sure that the supply chain doesn’t break down, something that is important in this panicked time. His primary role is now of utmost importance, as the anniversary celebration takes a backseat.

“A lot of these plans are going to be, we don’t know if we’re going to call it postponed (but pushed back),” Jedlicka said. “We’re hoping that we can do it this year, yet.”