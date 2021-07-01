Learning by doing: Students get real-life experience through John Deere program

Cole Strong used skills he learned from the John Deere Tech program on a recent morning to fix a machine at Platte Valley Equipment.
The issue, the 19-year-old boy said, had to do with the compressor.
“What it did is it burned up the clutch,” said Strong, who’s from Schuyler. “So I had to replace it, and then put (a) relay and a fuse on, and a couple new wires because there was no fuse or relay there to begin with, they're supposed to be to protect the clutch. I installed all that today, and let it run for a little bit and it never fried the clutch again.”
In May, Strong graduated from Southeast Community College’s John Deere Tech program. Available at SCC’s Milford campus, the program offers training on the inner and outer workings of John Deere machines for those seeking employment as a high-quality technician in that field.
A portion of the coursework consists of off-campus training at a John Deere dealership, such as Platte Valley Equipment. The company – which is a John Deere dealer with locations in Clarkson, Fremont, Humphrey and Wahoo – annually sponsors students to complete the John Deere Tech program; in return, these students are likely to receive immediate employment after graduation.
“We're going to enhance … local talent, making a better place to do business and raise families. By investing in careers, we can keep local talent (and) strengthen communities with having prosperous careers here in Nebraska,” Platte Valley Equipment Career Development Lead Jeremy Vrana said.
Currently, there are 11 SCC students in the program either working or in an internship at the company.
“We do have another three to four kids who are going to be 2024 graduates, they're working for us right now,” Vranas added. “…They’re working as high school students/interns trying to get a scope of what the business is like.”
Notably, Vrana said, those enrolled in the John Deere Tech program learn how to read diagnostic and parts manuals, which will help in their future careers.
“Also with it, (students) come out with being an electrical, hydraulic and service adviser certified. Those are the three building blocks that John Deere wants you to have before you take any diagnostic classes,” Vrana said.
Customer Service Advisor is a digital database of manuals that allows users to connect to machines to check codes, take diagnostic readings and perform some calibrations, according to John Deere’s website.
Fellow program graduate Justin Keller, 21, of Lindsay in nearby Platte County, said the program starts with basic information, like safety and reading serial numbers and codes. Then, the fun stuff could begin. Keller recalled one class in which the instructor provided students with an engine to learn.
“He assigned us, our own engine and he said 'go to work'…” Keller said. “He set us (up) to figure it out, and instead of relying on people to help you all the time, which I enjoyed; (it) was probably one of my favorite classes.”
Keller is originally from Norfolk but now lives on his grandfather’s farm.
“I kind of grew up around working on stuff, more so working on John Deere equipment because of my grandpa and my uncle John,” Keller said, noting that he helps his uncle at the farm.
Similar to other trades, the work is physical as compared to a desk job.
This is what Strong likes about the field, he said, because he likes working with his hands and plans to continue in this line of work.
“I work better with hands-on than actually listening to it. I'd rather be physical and actually get hands-on experiences because I think that's a better way to learn,” Strong said.
