Learning by doing: Students get real-life experience through John Deere program

Currently, there are 11 SCC students in the program either working or in an internship at the company.

“We do have another three to four kids who are going to be 2024 graduates, they're working for us right now,” Vranas added. “…They’re working as high school students/interns trying to get a scope of what the business is like.”

Notably, Vrana said, those enrolled in the John Deere Tech program learn how to read diagnostic and parts manuals, which will help in their future careers.

“Also with it, (students) come out with being an electrical, hydraulic and service adviser certified. Those are the three building blocks that John Deere wants you to have before you take any diagnostic classes,” Vrana said.

Customer Service Advisor is a digital database of manuals that allows users to connect to machines to check codes, take diagnostic readings and perform some calibrations, according to John Deere’s website.

Fellow program graduate Justin Keller, 21, of Lindsay in nearby Platte County, said the program starts with basic information, like safety and reading serial numbers and codes. Then, the fun stuff could begin. Keller recalled one class in which the instructor provided students with an engine to learn.